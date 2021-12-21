5 Celebrity couples and their honeymoon photos that inspire us to travel

B-town celebs are famous for their grand weddings and their amazing honeymoon trips. Even after having a busy schedule after hosting their big fat weddings, these couples make sure to go for their big fat honeymoon. Bollywood celebs certainly know how to live it up in style. They have always managed to serve us with great pictures that give relationship goals to many. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, these B-town celebs went to some exotic destinations for their honeymoon. Here's a look at their lovey-dovey moments from their first trips post their wedding.
Photo Credit : Atlantis The Palm/Neha Kakkar's Instagram
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif who got married in Rajasthan's Six Senses Fort recently flew off for their honeymoon. Without revealing the destination, the actress gave a hint of their honeymoon location by posting a picture. In the click, she is showing her Mehendi with a beach in the backdrop. It is being said that the couple went to the Maldives after their wedding.
Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif's Instagram
Anushka and Virat are setting a couple goals from the day they tied the knot in 2017. The two went to Finland for their honeymoon after having a grand wedding in Italy. The duo looked lovely together and it is not wrong to say that they are a match made in heaven.
Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma's Instagram
Every time we think Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas cannot get any cuter, the couple always surprises us with their adorable pictures. The pictures appear to be from their honeymoon destination which was reportedly Oman. In the photo, the actress can be seen curled up in Nick Jonas' arms and the glow on her face says it all.
Photo Credit : Priyanka Chopra's Instagram
Actress Dia Mirza shared a couple of pictures from her honeymoon earlier this year, which spoke volumes of the chemistry between the two. Dia tied the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15, 2021, and went for a holiday to the Maldives.
Photo Credit : Dia Mirza's Instagram
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh enjoyed their honeymoon in Dubai. The couple tied the knot in a close-knit ceremony on October 24, 2020, in New Delhi. The two lovebirds were all smiles as they posed on the beach. In the click, Rohanpreet can be seen expressing his love for his sweetheart. They looked extremely cute and happy enjoying their honeymoon period in Dubai.