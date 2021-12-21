5 Celebrity couples and their honeymoon photos that inspire us to travel

1 / 6

5 Photos of Bollywood couples from their honeymoon diaries

B-town celebs are famous for their grand weddings and their amazing honeymoon trips. Even after having a busy schedule after hosting their big fat weddings, these couples make sure to go for their big fat honeymoon. Bollywood celebs certainly know how to live it up in style. They have always managed to serve us with great pictures that give relationship goals to many. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, these B-town celebs went to some exotic destinations for their honeymoon. Here's a look at their lovey-dovey moments from their first trips post their wedding.

Photo Credit : Atlantis The Palm/Neha Kakkar's Instagram