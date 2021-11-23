5 Mushy PICS of Neha Kakkar & Rohanpreet Singh from their travel diaries

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are the new lovey-dovey couple of B-town, and their chemistry is the epitome of true love. The couple often set the internet on fire with their love-filled photos and romantic posts. Both Rohanpreet and Neha are pretty much sorted in their professional and personal life, and together, they are all set to establish an empire. From their romantic honeymoon in Dubai to their nostalgic travel diaries in Paris, Neha and Rohan have certainly raised the bar for couple goals. Here's a look at 5 mushy pictures of this lovestruck couple from their romantic outings.
Photo Credit : Neha Kakkar's Instagram
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet jetted off to Dubai and enjoyed their honeymoon, engrossed in each other. The couple was all smiles as they posed against the backdrop of fireworks having an exotic moment of love while in Atlantis.
In the picture, the couple struck a pose on the beach in front of a luxury resort where Rohanpreet expresses his love for her wife with sand art. The duo looked super cute and happy.
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh celebrated their first wedding anniversary in Udaipur on 24th October 2021. The lovebirds spent a romantic evening against the backdrop of a lovely sunset.
Indeed, the photo scream lot of love and happiness. In the click, Neha and Rohan can be seen standing in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Neha Kakkar looked breathtakingly gorgeous in a red ensemble, while Rohanpreet Singh in a white suit looked dashing.
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh have been showering love on each other through their social media posts ever since they made their relationship official. Rohanpreet dropped a cute picture with Neha on his Instagram and captioned it as "Blessed".
Photo Credit : Rohanpreet Singh's Instagram