5 Mushy PICS of Neha Kakkar & Rohanpreet Singh from their travel diaries

Neha Kakkar & Rohanpreet's pictures from their romantic travel diaries!

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are the new lovey-dovey couple of B-town, and their chemistry is the epitome of true love. The couple often set the internet on fire with their love-filled photos and romantic posts. Both Rohanpreet and Neha are pretty much sorted in their professional and personal life, and together, they are all set to establish an empire. From their romantic honeymoon in Dubai to their nostalgic travel diaries in Paris, Neha and Rohan have certainly raised the bar for couple goals. Here's a look at 5 mushy pictures of this lovestruck couple from their romantic outings.

Photo Credit : Neha Kakkar's Instagram