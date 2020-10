1 / 8

Neha Kakkar's beautiful smile will steal your heart

Neha Kakkar is one of the popular singers of the music industry. She has sung many hit songs like O Saki Saki, Dilbar, Aankh Marey, Garmi, Coca Cola, The Hook Up Song and more. She is currently one of the most talked about celebrities. Since few days, Neha's rumoured wedding with Rohanpreet Singh is creating a huge buzz. As per reports, Neha and Rohanpreet are all set to tie the knot on October 26. Earlier, Neha took to her Instagram and shared a beautiful video of her Roka ceremony with Rohanpreet Singh. The same took the internet by storm. Fans are eagerly waiting for Neha and Rohanpreet's wedding. Earlier, she had also shared a video of her first meeting with beau Rohanpreet's family. For the uninitiated, she now dropped her single titled 'Nehu Da Vyah'. The music video of the song, written and composed by Neha, also features Rohanpreet Singh. The music video is too cute to handle. Talking about Neha, in particular, she is one of the most loved singers in the music industry. Neha enjoys great popularity. As we look forward to the singer's rumoured wedding with Rohanpreet Singh, check out these photos of the singer flaunting her million dollar smile.

Photo Credit : Neha Kakkar Instagram