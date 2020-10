1 / 6

Neha Kakkar's dream wedding was surely a headliner this week. The singer's wedding did surprise her fans a lot but then their wedding pictures proved their chemistry all at once. After all, Neha is one of the most successful singers in the industry and her stint on the singing based reality show Indian Idol has made her a household name. Besides, while she has been one of the most eligible spinsters in the industry, her wedding has always been a hot topic of discussion for a long time. The wedding was a private affair and the couple made sure to enjoy every moment of their wedding ceremonies. To note, Neha and Rohanpreet tied the knot as per Sikh tradition and took laavaan pheras in a gurudwaras. Interestingly, several videos from the lovebirds’ wedding ceremony have been doing the rounds on social media and this newlywed couple is melting hearts with their adorable chemistry. Sharing pictures of her wedding outfits, the 32-year-old singer further added, 'People die to wear Sabyasachi at least once in life. We were gifted these dream outfits by him. Dreams do come true, but they work better if you work hard. Thank you Mata Rani, Shukar hai Waheguru Ji.' Rohanpreet also thanked the designer for the 'amazing outfits.' Today take a look at their pics which made it to the most liked photos of the week.

Photo Credit : Instagram