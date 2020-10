1 / 6

Throwback snaps of Jonas Brothers at a red carpet event

The Jonas Brothers are back and how! Recently the trio dropped hints about their upcoming song and finally with two social media posts on Instagram confirmed the news about their latest song' I Need You Christmas'. Sharing a heartfelt post, the musical trio shared"With having such a crazy year, we all really need something to look forward to, the Holidays is a time that brings us together and is something that brings us joy in the darkest of times."Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Joe Jonas are appreciative to be able to spend quality time with their respective wives, Danielle Jonas, Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner, during the quarantine period. Joe Jonas even welcomed his first child with Sophie Turner this year. A video of the new parents went viral. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas channeled their inner Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian from one of the latest Keeping Up With The Kardashian episodes in a hilarious TikTok video. Remember when Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas joined him to recreate the iconic fight scene originally featuring Kim Kardashian and Khloe. The trio recreated the bag fight scene. Today we have these throwback pics of the brothers raising the bar of style at an event.

Photo Credit : getty images