Karwa Chauth 2020: Neha, Rohanpreet to Kajal, Gautam; Celeb couples who are celebrating it for the first time

The festival of Karwa Chauth is special for newlyweds. Here's list of celebrity couples who are celebrating their first Karwa Chauth this year.
26097 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 9
    As we know, Karwa Chauth is one of the most important festivals for married women in India. Women fast for the long lives of their husband. From Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Ishq Vishq, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, and Baghban, there are many Bollywood movies who showed the celebration of this festival. On the other hand, there are many celebrities who participate in celebrating this festival. This year, there are many couples who tied the knot and will celebrate their first Karwa Chauth. From Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh to Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu, many couples started their journey this year. The festival of Karwa Chauth is special for these newlyweds. Speaking of that, check out this list of celebrity couples who are celebrating their first Karwa Chauth this year.

    Photo Credit : Neha Kakkar Instagram

  • 2 / 9
    Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's wedding created a huge buzz. Several photos and videos from the couple's special day went viral on social media. Their wedding was nothing short of a fairytale. The 'O Saki Saki' singer will celebrate her first Karwa Chauth this year.

    Photo Credit : Rohanpreet Singh

  • 3 / 9
    A few weeks ago, Niti revealed that she got married to the love of her life this year. She shared her wedding pictures on Instagram and soon they went viral. The actress is celebrating her first Karwa Chauth.

    Photo Credit : Niti Taylor Instagram

  • 4 / 9
    Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu recently tied the knot. The couple's wedding pictures took the internet by storm. The actress looked beautiful as a bride. The couple will be celebrating their first Karwa Chauth this year.

    Photo Credit : Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

  • 5 / 9
    Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding was the talk of the town. Their wedding was graced by their family members and close friends. It will be great to see how they celebrate their first Karva Chauth.

    Photo Credit : Miheeka Bajaj Instagram

  • 6 / 9
    This year is really special for the couple. Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma had a court wedding. The couple also recently became parents to a baby boy. They are celebrating their first Karwa Chauth this year.

    Photo Credit : Puja Banerjee Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    Kamya Punjabi and Shalabh Dang got married at the beginning of this year. It will be a special moment for the couple.

    Photo Credit : Kamya Punjabi Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    Manish Raisinghan and Sangeita Chauhan are one of the most adorable couples of the TV industry. They will be celebrating their first Karwa Chauth as well.

    Photo Credit : Manish Raisingha Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    Mona Singh and Shyam Gopalan tied the knot last year. The couple's wedding was graced by many industry friends. They will be celebrating their first Karwa Chauth this year.

    Photo Credit : Mona Singh Instagram

