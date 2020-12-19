Advertisement
MOST LIKED: Neha Kakkar's viral 'baby bump' pic to Samantha Akkineni's ravishing look; A recap of the week

From Neha Kakkar's viral Instagram post to Malaika Arora's stunning look, here's a look at the most liked pictures of the week.
2462 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 11
    This week was full of entertainment and surprises. From Neha Kakkar's viral Instagram post to Anushka Sharma's maternity style and Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy giving fans couple and style goals, a lot happened this week. Starting with Neha Kakkar, she took the internet by storm when she shared a picture of herself posing with hubby Rohanpreet Singh. Her Instagram post sparked pregnancy rumours and fans were curious to know whether or not she is pregnant. After the post went viral, Tony Kakkar dropped a sweet comment on Neha's post saying, "Main mama ban jaaunga." Several celebrities congratulated the couple on the good news. However, it turned out that Neha is not pregnant. She today shared a poster of her upcoming song 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar' in which she and hubby Rohanpreet are posing as a couple expecting a child. Neha further revealed that the song will be out on December 22, 2020. Up next is Anushka Sharma, who is all set to become a mother. She has been making many appearances in the city. Recently, she was spotted with her father. The actress' maternity style was on point. On the other hand, Allu Arjun and wife Sneha Reddy gave fans major couple goals. Speaking of all that, here's a look at the most liked pictures of the week.

    Photo Credit : Neha Kakkar Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    Anushka Sharma

    Anushka Sharma who is expecting her first child with Virat Kohli made a stunning appearance in the city. Dressed in a maxi dress paired with a denim jacket, the mom-to-be looked beautiful.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 11
    Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon

    Throwback to when SSR and Kriti Sanon were caught in a candid moment.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 11
    Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh

    In this picture, Neha is seen cradling her baby bump as Rohanpreet hugs her from behind.

    Photo Credit : Neha Kakkar Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover

    Surbhi Jyoti shared this picture and wrote, "All we need is love. quboolhai2."

    Photo Credit : Surbhi Jyoti Instagram

  • 6 / 11
    Punit Pathak's wedding reception

    Punit Pathak and Nidhi Moony Singh recently tied the knot. Mukti Mohan shared this photo and wrote, "SaReGaMaPaDhaNiiiiii pe lock kiya jaaye kyunki it’s time to celebrate #PseNiTak @punitjpathakofficial @nidhimoonysingh CONGRATULATIONS mere Doston! Pyaar aur bohat saara PYAAR and lots of years of understanding and togetherness. #weddingfun #yaarkishaadi #weddingvibes."

    Photo Credit : Mukti Mohan Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    Samantha Akkineni

    Samantha is always at the top of her game when it comes to fashion. The actress is looking beautiful beyond words.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 8 / 11
    Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy

    How beautiful is this picture of the duo!

    Photo Credit : Harmann Kaur Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    Malaika Arora

    Malaika Arora's style game is always on point and this picture is enough proof.

    Photo Credit : Malaika Arora Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    Sara Ali Khan

    The Simmba actress is looking drop-dead gorgeous in this photo.

    Photo Credit : Sara Ali Khan Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    Janhvi Kapoor

    Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most stylish celebrities in Bollywood. She is looking breathtaking in a blue outfit, agree?

    Photo Credit : Tanya Ghavri Instagram

