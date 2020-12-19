MOST LIKED: Neha Kakkar's viral 'baby bump' pic to Samantha Akkineni's ravishing look; A recap of the week

1 / 11

This week was full of entertainment and surprises. From Neha Kakkar's viral Instagram post to Anushka Sharma's maternity style and Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy giving fans couple and style goals, a lot happened this week. Starting with Neha Kakkar, she took the internet by storm when she shared a picture of herself posing with hubby Rohanpreet Singh. Her Instagram post sparked pregnancy rumours and fans were curious to know whether or not she is pregnant. After the post went viral, Tony Kakkar dropped a sweet comment on Neha's post saying, "Main mama ban jaaunga." Several celebrities congratulated the couple on the good news. However, it turned out that Neha is not pregnant. She today shared a poster of her upcoming song 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar' in which she and hubby Rohanpreet are posing as a couple expecting a child. Neha further revealed that the song will be out on December 22, 2020. Up next is Anushka Sharma, who is all set to become a mother. She has been making many appearances in the city. Recently, she was spotted with her father. The actress' maternity style was on point. On the other hand, Allu Arjun and wife Sneha Reddy gave fans major couple goals. Speaking of all that, here's a look at the most liked pictures of the week.

Photo Credit : Neha Kakkar Instagram