1 / 3

Bollywood singers who tied the knot in 2020

Although the year 2020 wasn’t too kind to us, it did have its own share of good and bad memories. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent influence around the world, many celebs from the world of entertainment chose to begin a new phase of their lives last year. Yes, you heard it right. Many of the renowned celebrities tied the knot with their better halves during 2020 and we have got an entire list of the same! Right from Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar to Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma, these celebs made headlines owing to their marriages that took place last year. Talking about Bollywood, it witnessed the weddings of not one but two of its most popular and celebrated singers – Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan. While Neha tied the knot with Rohanpreet Singh, Aditya, on the other hand, tied the nuptial knot with Shweta Agarwal. Here’s a look into the respective timelines of their marriages.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla