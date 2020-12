Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh announce pregnancy: A look at NehuPreet's 10 romantic PHOTOS

1 / 10

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's romantic pics

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are beyond happy as the couple is expecting their first child. Yes, you read it right! Earlier, the couple shared a beautiful picture on their Instagram and it soon sparked pregnancy rumours. The couple captioned the pic as, "#KhyaalRakhyaKar". As fans couldn't keep calm, Tony Kakkar confirmed Neha and Rohanpreet's pregnancy news by dropping a sweet comment on Neha's post. Tony wrote, "Main mama ban jaaunga." Jay Bhanushali, Kanika Mann, Karishma Tanna and Harshdeep Kaur also congratulated the couple on the good news. Fans and followers of the couple are beyond happy for them. As we know, Neha and Rohanpreet tied the knot on 24 October, 2020. The couple's wedding was graced by their family members and close friends. Their wedding pictures and videos took the internet by storm. Earlier, as revealed by Rohanpreet, it was love at first sight for him. Neha, on the other hand, had also said that she realised he was the one for her after their first meeting. The singer was drawn to his good looks and polite behaviour. "The attraction was strong," Neha added. Having said that, take a look at the couple's most romantic photos.

Photo Credit : Neha Kakkar Instagram