Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s outfits

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are one of the most adorable couples in the entertainment industry. The two took their fans by surprise when they announced their marriage after making their relationship publically official. Neha and Rohanpreet met each other for the first time on the sets of their song, Nehu Da Vyah where they both felt a certain attraction towards each other. For Rohanpreet Singh, it was “love at first sight”, while Neha Kakkar too was falling for his polite behaviour and good looks. The celebrity couple realised that they had found “the one” when they got to know each other better and noticed that both of them are similar in many ways. Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s wedding ceremonies were held in Delhi and Chandigarh. After the roka, haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremonies, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh tied the knot on October 24, 2020, in an Anand Karaj ceremony at a gurudwara, followed by the Hindu rituals in the evening of the same day. While both of them are talented, the couple is also often seen making style statements. Here are pictures of Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh giving major fashion goals. Read ahead to take a look.

