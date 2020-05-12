/
Neha Kakkar: Bheegi Bheegi singer will give you fashion goals as she dons sarees and looks splendid
Neha Kakkar has just released her new song Bheegi Bheegi amidst lockdown and we are sure it's going to be another hit of the singer. Today have a look at some of the stunning saree looks of the singer.
Pinkvilla Desk
Mumbai
Published: May 12, 2020 03:04 pm
Check out these saree looks of the singer
Neha Kakkar is back with yet another song with her younger brother Tony Kakkar, the song Bheegi Bheegi takes you back to some romantic monsoon memories. With chartbuster hits like Kar Gayi Chull and Kala Chashma, the singer has always made it to the chartbuster every now and then. Last year she was indeed on top of her game, as she blessed us with some good catchy songs like O Saki Saki, Coca Cola song, Dheeme Dheeme among other dance numbers. Neha, who began as a contestant on Indian Idol, has indeed come a long way because of her dedication and hard work towards the love which she had towards music. From starting as a participant in season 2 of the infamous singing show to becoming a judge of the same show on TV, the singer has come a long way. She was the judge for Indian Idol season 10 and 11. Neha got her first blockbuster break for the movie Cocktail where she sand ‘Second Hand Jawani’, and after that, she went on to deliver hits like ‘Dhating-Naach’, ‘Manali Trance’, ‘Aankh Marey’, etc. ‘With her Indian outfits and looks, Neha's wardrobe is surely perfect for giving you styling tips. Her ethnic fashion game is always impressing her fans as she effortlessly pulls off some great looks. Today we have some of her best saree looks which the singer was seen doing and which can inspire you for your next traditional look.
Sporting multicoloured saree
The singer look amazing in this multicolor ethnic wear and we love her smile in this picture.
Dazzling in this white saree
Neha looks amazing in this white printed saree and adds a glam quotient with this stylish blouse.
Soft pink and black
The singer looks amazing in this soft rose gold saree with a heavy sequined black border.
Dark blue and grey saree
Neha in a stunning dark blue saree on the sets of her show Indian Idol.
Gorgeous as ever in this bottle green saree
Neha looks lovely in this stunning green saree as she lets her hair down in curls and smiles in this picture.
Lovely as ever in soft pink
Neha in a gorgeous soft pink saree for her show Indian Idol.
A throwback picture of the stunning singer
Neha is a saffron saree looking pretty as ever.
Giving a nerdy twist to her look
Neha looks cute in this simple yellow saree she wore with a white blouse.
