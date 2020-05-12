Advertisement
Neha Kakkar: Bheegi Bheegi singer will give you fashion goals as she dons sarees and looks splendid

Neha Kakkar has just released her new song Bheegi Bheegi amidst lockdown and we are sure it's going to be another hit of the singer. Today have a look at some of the stunning saree looks of the singer.
869 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 9
    Check out these saree looks of the singer

    Check out these saree looks of the singer

    Neha Kakkar is back with yet another song with her younger brother Tony Kakkar, the song Bheegi Bheegi takes you back to some romantic monsoon memories. With chartbuster hits like Kar Gayi Chull and Kala Chashma, the singer has always made it to the chartbuster every now and then. Last year she was indeed on top of her game, as she blessed us with some good catchy songs like O Saki Saki, Coca Cola song, Dheeme Dheeme among other dance numbers. Neha, who began as a contestant on Indian Idol, has indeed come a long way because of her dedication and hard work towards the love which she had towards music. From starting as a participant in season 2 of the infamous singing show to becoming a judge of the same show on TV, the singer has come a long way. She was the judge for Indian Idol season 10 and 11. Neha got her first blockbuster break for the movie Cocktail where she sand ‘Second Hand Jawani’, and after that, she went on to deliver hits like ‘Dhating-Naach’, ‘Manali Trance’, ‘Aankh Marey’, etc. ‘With her Indian outfits and looks, Neha's wardrobe is surely perfect for giving you styling tips. Her ethnic fashion game is always impressing her fans as she effortlessly pulls off some great looks. Today we have some of her best saree looks which the singer was seen doing and which can inspire you for your next traditional look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 9
    Sporting multicoloured saree

    Sporting multicoloured saree

    The singer look amazing in this multicolor ethnic wear and we love her smile in this picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 9
    Dazzling in this white saree

    Dazzling in this white saree

    Neha looks amazing in this white printed saree and adds a glam quotient with this stylish blouse.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 9
    Soft pink and black

    Soft pink and black

    The singer looks amazing in this soft rose gold saree with a heavy sequined black border.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 9
    Dark blue and grey saree

    Dark blue and grey saree

    Neha in a stunning dark blue saree on the sets of her show Indian Idol.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 6 / 9
    Gorgeous as ever in this bottle green saree

    Gorgeous as ever in this bottle green saree

    Neha looks lovely in this stunning green saree as she lets her hair down in curls and smiles in this picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    Lovely as ever in soft pink

    Lovely as ever in soft pink

    Neha in a gorgeous soft pink saree for her show Indian Idol.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    A throwback picture of the stunning singer

    A throwback picture of the stunning singer

    Neha is a saffron saree looking pretty as ever.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    Giving a nerdy twist to her look

    Giving a nerdy twist to her look

    Neha looks cute in this simple yellow saree she wore with a white blouse.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

