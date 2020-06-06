Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Neha Kakkar
/
Neha Kakkar Birthday Special: Her signature curls to her initial studio sessions; THROWBACK pics of the singer

Neha Kakkar Birthday Special: Her signature curls to her initial studio sessions; THROWBACK pics of the singer

Neha Kakkar turns a year older today and we have some interesting throwback photos of the singer from her social media. Check them out.
4996 reads Mumbai Updated: June 6, 2020 07:30 am
  • 1 / 15
    Check out these throwback photos of Neha Kakkar

    Check out these throwback photos of Neha Kakkar

    Neha Kakkar turns 32 today and as one of the most successful and popular singers of the country, good wishes have started pouring in for the talented celeb all over the internet. Recently Neha released yet another song with her brother Tony Kakkar; the song Bheegi Bheegi takes you back to some romantic monsoon memories and gave us a treat despite the lockdown. Making fans fall in love with her voice and herself with every new song, the sweet girl from Rishikesh has come a long way. With chartbuster hits like Kar Gayi Chull and Kala Chashma, Neha has always made it to the top playback singers in the country. Last year, she was on cloud nine and on top of her game with some chartbusters like O Saki Saki, Coca Cola song, Dheeme Dheeme among other dance numbers. Neha began as a contestant on Indian Idol, has indeed come a long way because of her dedication and hard work towards music. From starting as a participant in season 2 of the infamous singing show Indian Idol back in 2006 to becoming a judge of the same show on TV, the singer has surely led an inspiring journey. She was the judge for Indian Idol season 10 and 11. Neha got her first break as a singer in Bollywood for the movie Cocktail for the son ‘Second Hand Jawani’ and after that, she went on to deliver hits like ‘Dhating-Naach’, ‘Manali Trance’, ‘Aankh Marey’, etc. With her confidence, style sense, and looks, Neha is one of the most stylish singers of the country. Today, on her Birthday we have some of the best throwback photos from her social media, check them out.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 15
    Ready to steal the limelight

    Ready to steal the limelight

    Rocking her traditional look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 15
    All in for the pool fun

    All in for the pool fun

    What we all are missing now is a vacation!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 15
    Chilling with sister

    Chilling with sister

    Can't wait for another new song of Kakkar siblings.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 15
    All set to travel

    All set to travel

    Glowing as always as she gets clicked before her flight.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 15
    When works comes first

    When works comes first

    Neha in this pic is seen traveling for work despite her fever.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 15
    Mirror selfies are best selfies

    Mirror selfies are best selfies

    Looking stunning as ever.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 15
    Post spa sessions

    Post spa sessions

    Radiant post a much-needed spa session.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 15
    One of her first pictures as a judge

    One of her first pictures as a judge

    As they say the fruits of success and hardwork.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 15
    Neha as a child

    Neha as a child

    Putting her talent on stage ever since childhood.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 15
    Geeky mode on

    Geeky mode on

    Switching on her nerdy mode in this picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 15
    We love the innocence in this pic

    We love the innocence in this pic

    How charming is this pic of Neha's?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 15
    Selfie game on point

    Selfie game on point

    A cute beaming Neha Kakkar donning a white outfit.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 14 / 15
    Stunner in blue

    Stunner in blue

    Another picture of the singer which will make your jaws drop.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 15 / 15
    Her priceless smile

    Her priceless smile

    Apart from her locks, another signature thing about the celeb is her smile.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Kajal Aggarwal\'s adorable moments with her mom prove she is a mumma\'s girl; See PHOTOS
Kajal Aggarwal's adorable moments with her mom prove she is a mumma's girl; See PHOTOS
Akshay Kumar\'s private jet to his shoe collection; Check out these expensive buys of Bollywood\'s Khiladi
Akshay Kumar's private jet to his shoe collection; Check out these expensive buys of Bollywood's Khiladi
Anushka Sharma\'s THROWBACK selfies are a perfect treat to her fans
Anushka Sharma's THROWBACK selfies are a perfect treat to her fans
Alia Bhatt to Hrithik Roshan; PHOTOS which take you inside the personal gyms of Bollywood celebrities
Alia Bhatt to Hrithik Roshan; PHOTOS which take you inside the personal gyms of Bollywood celebrities
Malaika Arora: THESE PHOTOS of the diva proves her love affair with black gym athleisure is for real
Malaika Arora: THESE PHOTOS of the diva proves her love affair with black gym athleisure is for real
World Environment Day 2020: Shivangi Joshi to Kapil Sharma, PICS which give you a glimpse of TV stars gardens
World Environment Day 2020: Shivangi Joshi to Kapil Sharma, PICS which give you a glimpse of TV stars gardens

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement