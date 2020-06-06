Neha Kakkar Birthday Special: Her signature curls to her initial studio sessions; THROWBACK pics of the singer

1 / 15

Check out these throwback photos of Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar turns 32 today and as one of the most successful and popular singers of the country, good wishes have started pouring in for the talented celeb all over the internet. Recently Neha released yet another song with her brother Tony Kakkar; the song Bheegi Bheegi takes you back to some romantic monsoon memories and gave us a treat despite the lockdown. Making fans fall in love with her voice and herself with every new song, the sweet girl from Rishikesh has come a long way. With chartbuster hits like Kar Gayi Chull and Kala Chashma, Neha has always made it to the top playback singers in the country. Last year, she was on cloud nine and on top of her game with some chartbusters like O Saki Saki, Coca Cola song, Dheeme Dheeme among other dance numbers. Neha began as a contestant on Indian Idol, has indeed come a long way because of her dedication and hard work towards music. From starting as a participant in season 2 of the infamous singing show Indian Idol back in 2006 to becoming a judge of the same show on TV, the singer has surely led an inspiring journey. She was the judge for Indian Idol season 10 and 11. Neha got her first break as a singer in Bollywood for the movie Cocktail for the son ‘Second Hand Jawani’ and after that, she went on to deliver hits like ‘Dhating-Naach’, ‘Manali Trance’, ‘Aankh Marey’, etc. With her confidence, style sense, and looks, Neha is one of the most stylish singers of the country. Today, on her Birthday we have some of the best throwback photos from her social media, check them out.

Photo Credit : Instagram