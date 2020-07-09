Advertisement
Neha Kakkar drives away our mid week blues in a pretty floral outfit post salon session; See Photos

Neha Kakkar is one of the most popular singers in the Indian music industry. Today, she stepped out to treat herself with a salon session. The singer was all smiles as she posed for the shutterbugs.
3620 reads Mumbai Updated: July 9, 2020 04:41 pm
  • 1 / 7
    Neha Kakkar gets snapped in the city

    Neha Kakkar gets snapped in the city

    Neha Kakkar is one of the most popular singers in the Indian music industry. She is the voice behind many hit songs like O Saki Saki, Dilbar, Garmi, Coca Cola, Aankh Marey, Dhating Naach, The Hook Up Song, Kala Chashma and more. Just a few days ago, Neha gained 40 million followers on Instagram and became the most followed Indian musician. The beautiful singer who has won many hearts took to her Instagram and shared a video of herself cutting a cake and singing to celebrate the big moment. Neha captioned the video as, "40 MILLION. Is This a Dream???? I Must Be Blessed!!!!!!! Can't Thank You Enough... Each one of You. #NehaKakkar #40Million #Instagram #MostFollowedIndianMusician." Last month, Neha Kakkar had announced her break from social media for a couple of days. Now, the singer is back on Instagram. She has been sharing her delightful pictures and making fans fall in love with her even more. Today, she stepped out to treat herself with a salon session. The singer was all smiles as she posed for the shutterbugs. Check out her pictures below.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 7
    Pretty as always

    Pretty as always

    The singer was all smiles as she got papped in the city.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 7
    Style on point

    Style on point

    Dressed in a floral outfit, Neha looked beautiful beyond words.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 7
    Fashionable singer

    Fashionable singer

    Be it keeping it casual or slaying in western outfits and more, Neha knows how to look her best and impress at the same time.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 7
    Hair goals

    Hair goals

    Apart from her OOTD, her hair also steals the attention.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 7
    Most followed Indian musician

    Most followed Indian musician

    She is now the most followed Indian musician on Instagram. For the uninitiated, she enjoys a fan following of 41 million on Instagram.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 7
    Cuteness personified

    Cuteness personified

    This pic of the singer will steal your heart.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

