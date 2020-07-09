Neha Kakkar drives away our mid week blues in a pretty floral outfit post salon session; See Photos

1 / 7

Neha Kakkar gets snapped in the city

Neha Kakkar is one of the most popular singers in the Indian music industry. She is the voice behind many hit songs like O Saki Saki, Dilbar, Garmi, Coca Cola, Aankh Marey, Dhating Naach, The Hook Up Song, Kala Chashma and more. Just a few days ago, Neha gained 40 million followers on Instagram and became the most followed Indian musician. The beautiful singer who has won many hearts took to her Instagram and shared a video of herself cutting a cake and singing to celebrate the big moment. Neha captioned the video as, "40 MILLION. Is This a Dream???? I Must Be Blessed!!!!!!! Can't Thank You Enough... Each one of You. #NehaKakkar #40Million #Instagram #MostFollowedIndianMusician." Last month, Neha Kakkar had announced her break from social media for a couple of days. Now, the singer is back on Instagram. She has been sharing her delightful pictures and making fans fall in love with her even more. Today, she stepped out to treat herself with a salon session. The singer was all smiles as she posed for the shutterbugs. Check out her pictures below.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani