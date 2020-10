1 / 8

Neha Kakkar's beautiful looks in floral outfits

Neha Kakkar is one of the popular and successful singers in the music industry. She enjoys fan following of millions around the world. Neha has sung many hit songs like Aankh Maarey, Dilbar, Badri Ki Dulhania, Nikle Currant, Kala Chashmaa and more. Currently, she is creating a huge buzz because of her personal life. As per reports, Neha is all set to get married this month. A report by TOI suggests that the singer is set to get hitched with her longtime friend Rohanpreet Singh. Neither Rohanpreet nor Neha has reacted to their wedding rumours yet. Neha also often creates buzz due to her stylish looks. Be it traditional look or western outfits, Neha knows how to pull off every outfit with elan and confidence. Her social media posts prove that she has an amazing sense of style. The Saki Saki singer's style is all about comfort. Over the years, she has served many fashionable looks. She knows how to slay and stand out from others. Be it rocking a denim on denim look or slaying in a traditional suit, Neha knows how to look good. A floral outfit has always been a part of her wardrobe. She has been spotted wearing a floral outfit multiple times. Be it a floral top or a beautiful floral dress, Neha has proved her love for the same many times. Having said that, take a look at her stylish appearances in beautiful floral outfits.

Photo Credit : Neha Kakkar Instagram