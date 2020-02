1 / 4

Neha Kakkar's link ups

Neha Kakkar is one of the popular singers in the music industry. She has made it on her own. Kakkar has many hit songs to her credit including Aankh Marey, Kala Chashma, Tukur Tukur, Kar Gayi Chull, London Thumakda, O Saki Saki among others. On the personal front, it is a known fact that she was in a serious relationship with Himansh Kohli. In conversation with Bombay Times, Himansh recently broke his silence on the breakup and blamed Neha for calling it quits and then crying over it, making him a villain. Himansh stated that he was wrongly blamed and maligned on social media every time she put up social media posts about him and cried on TV shows. Now, Neha shared a cryptic post and called him out for blaming her. The Coca Cola singer warned him and wrote, "Stay away from me and my name." As Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli keep creating buzz, here's a look at the singer's link up rumours.

Photo Credit : Instagram