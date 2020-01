1 / 7

Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan are already winning hearts with these pictures

Neha Kakkar broke the internet with her sudden wedding plans with singer Aditya Narayan. In the previous episode of Indian Idol 11, where Neha is the judge and Aditya plays the host. Aditya's dad and iconic singer Udit Narayan graced the show as a special guest. Now, to everyone's surprise, Aditya's mom and Neha's parents also were present for a special reason. And it was none other than fixing the couple's marriage. Yes, their parents apparently have finalized their wedding. The ace singer relationship with Aditya Narayan has been making headlines for quite some time now. Neha Kakkar who is known to have a close relationship with her parents asked her what was going on to which her mother replied"We've decided that you will get hitched to Aditya. Your dad and I like the boy very much and we're looking forward to your wedding." We can't wait to witness the celebrations of this cute couple, the wedding date is mostly going to be the 14th of February,2020. Neha was more than happy to mark this journey with the blessings of her best friend, her mother. As we wait impatiently for the melodious couple's wonderful journey of love, Check out Neha Kakkar's close bond with her husband to be, Aditya Narayan in these pictures from their show.

Photo Credit : SET India