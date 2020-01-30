Neha Kakkar: The Indian Idol 11 judge's family photos are endearing and heartwarming; Check it out

1 / 6

Neha Kakkar is one of the most loved playback singers in the country lately and has made a name for herself in the music industry. Also known as the Shakira of the Indian Film Industry, the diva has already made a name for herself amongst other top singers. Kala Chashma and Kar Gayi Chull are among other songs to her credit. The beautiful lady who started singing at the age of four opened up that she never required any formal training in singing as music was an everyday phenomenon at home. Not many are aware, but Neha was also a contestant on Indian Idol season 2. The hitmaker has indeed come a long way from starting as a participant to becoming a judge on TV. She got her first blockbuster break for the movie Cocktail in which she sang ‘Second Hand Jawani’, and after that, she went on to deliver hits like ‘Dhating-Naach’, ‘Manali Trance’, 'Aankh Marey', etc. Well, on the personal side, Neha shares a loving bond with her family and is often seen treating her fans with photos of herself with her siblings and family on social media. We bring you some of the best memories of Neha with her family.

