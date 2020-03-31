Home
Neha Kakkar: Jinke Liye singer's obsession with black outfits knows no bounds; Check out these photos

Neha Kakkar is amongst the most popular and well known singers in the industry. Check out her looks in black outfits which will leave you stunned.
Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    Neha Kakkar's BLACK outfits

    Neha Kakkar's BLACK outfits

    From being a contestant on the Indian Idol to being the judge of the same reality show, Neha Kakkar has not had it easy. After many ups and downs, Neha Kakkar is today one of the most successful and sought-after singers in the industry. She has sung innumerable chartbusters like Dilbar, O Saki Saki, Coca Cola, Morni Banke, Kala Chashma, Chalti Hai Kya 9 se 12 and so on. Neha has truly made her mark in the industry and we are always looking forward to listening to new tracks from her. The singer recently launched a new song along with singer Jaani titled Jinke Liye. The track is an intense heartbreak melody which is absolutely soothing and talks about the facets of love. The song is receiving immense love from the audience and will surely top the charts. Neha Kakkar is also known for her stylish looks. The singer is a fashionista and keeps experimenting with her looks. Speaking of that, check out her looks in black outfits which will surely leave you amazed.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    One hell of a stunner

    One hell of a stunner

    The O Saki Saki singer is a true blue fashionista and this look is an absolute winner.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Nailing the thigh high slit

    Nailing the thigh high slit

    Neha is surely raising the temperature in this look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Cuteness overloaded

    Cuteness overloaded

    She is the epitome of cuteness overloaded.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 7
    Beauty personified

    Beauty personified

    We cannot take our eyes of the diva.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    Picture perfect

    Picture perfect

    The singer looks absolutely cute in this outfit by Adidas.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 7
    Elegance and grace

    Elegance and grace

    Neha looks absolutely stunning in this traditional outfit.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

