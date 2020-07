1 / 7

Neha Kakkar's striking revelations about her life

Neha Kakkar’s journey began performing at religious events at a mere age of 4 and participated in the second season of the singing reality show, Indian Idol. Later on, once an eliminated contestant Neha was offered to be the judge on the same. After several struggles, she made her Bollywood debut as a chorus singer in the film Meerabai Not Out. She rose to prominence upon the release of the groovy track "Second Hand Jawani" from Cocktail which was followed by several other popular peppy and catchy songs including "Sunny Sunny" from Yaariyan and "London Thumakda" from Queen.

