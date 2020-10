1 / 8

Celebrities who gained popularity despite losing reality shows

Neha Kakkar's wedding is the most talked-about topic currently. The 'Second Hand Jawaani' singer surprised everyone with the announcement of her sudden wedding after pictures of her resurfaced on the internet with Rohanpreet Singh who is a playback singer. They confessed their love for each other publicly with adorable posts on social media, leaving everyone in awe. From their first meeting to their proposal, fans are eager to know everything about Neha and Rohanpreet's love story. Just before the wedding, Neha shared several pictures flaunting her 'desi girl' avatar as she wrote, 'Aaja Chal Vyah Karwaiye Lockdown Wich Katt Hone Kharche, this is my favourite line from Diamond Da Challa Song.' Well, she did talk about her song but what caught everyone's attention was the hashtag she used that is #NehuDaVyah. Attended by her closest friends and family, her wedding was no less than a fairytale. Neha, who began as a contestant on Indian Idol, has indeed come a long way because of her dedication and hard work. From starting as a participant in season 2 of the infamous singing show Indian Idol to becoming a judge of the same show, the singer has been highly successful. She was the judge for Indian Idol seasons 10 and 11. Today, check out this list of celebrities who become immensely popular despite not winning reality shows.

