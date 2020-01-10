Neha Kakkar’s ethnic looks are always on point and THESE pictures are a proof; Check it out

1 / 5

Neha Kakkar looks beautiful in ethnic wear

Neha Kakkar is one of the most amazing playback singers in the Bollywood Industry and has already created a niche for herself in the music industry. The beautiful artist has made a name for herself amongst other star singers. With chartbuster hits like Kar Gayi Chull and Kala Chashma, the singer has never failed to impress us with her talent. In fact, 2019 was indeed a promising year for Neha, as she blessed us with some good catchy songs like O Saki Saki, Coca Cola song, Dheeme Dheeme among other dance numbers. Neha, who began as a contestant on Indian Idol, has indeed come a long way because of her dedication and hard work towards the love which she had towards music. From starting as a participant to becoming a judge on TV, the hitmaker got her first blockbuster break for the movie Cocktail where she sand ‘Second Hand Jawani’, and after that, she went on to deliver hits like ‘Dhating-Naach’, ‘Manali Trance’, ‘Aankh Marey’, etc. ‘Life has truly come full circle. I instantly took the offer to judge Indian Idol because I know the journey from being judged to judging on the same stage is going to be a memorable experience for me’, Neha quoted in an interview. The celebrity singer is young, fun and chirpy with her style statement which is simple yet stylish. Neha’s wardrobe is surely perfect for giving you styling tips with her Indian outfits and looks. Her ethnic fashion game is always on point as she pulls it off with perfection. We bring you some of the best looks of the artist in her traditional apparels.

Photo Credit : Instagram