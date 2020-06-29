Advertisement
Neha Kakkar will steal your heart with her smile in THESE selfies; Take a look

Neha Kakkar is one of the popular singers in the Indian music industry. She recently gained 40 million followers on Instagram and became the most followed Indian musician. As she continues to shine, check out her beautiful selfies.
4416 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 10
    Neha Kakkar's beautiful selfies

    Neha Kakkar is one of the popular singers in the Indian music industry. She recently gained 40 million followers on Instagram and became the most followed Indian musician. She took to her Instagram and shared a video of herself cutting a cake and singing to celebrate the big moment. She captioned the video as, "40 MILLION. Is This a Dream???? I Must Be Blessed!!!!!!! Can't Thank You Enough... Each one of You. #NehaKakkar #40Million #Instagram #MostFollowedIndianMusician." The singer has successfully made it on her own. It was in 2008 that she launched her debut album 'Neha The Rockstar' with music by Meet Bros. Today, Neha is the voice behind many songs including Second Hand Jawani, Dhating Naach, Coca Cola, Kala Chashma, Dilbar, O Saki Saki and more. She proudly calls herself a "self-made" singer and she truly is one! Neha is not only loved for her voice but has also won hearts with her bubbly nature and down-to-earth personality. She is very active on social media. From sharing goofy photos to no makeup snaps, family pictures, and behind-the-scenes, Neha's social media posts are a treat to her fans. The singer is fond of selfies. On that note, we have compiled her beautiful selfies shared by the singer. Her smile in the photos will definitely steal your heart. Check out!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Dimpled smile

    This selfie of the singer will certainly make your heart race.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Selfie on point

    The singer's selfie game is always on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    In between recording a song

    The singer's smile will melt your heart for sure.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Happiness

    This pic needs to be framed.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    No makeup

    The singer looks gorgeous sans makeup in this pic.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    No filter needed

    Her smile in this no makeup, no filter pic is too cute to handle.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Gorgeous and how!

    The singer looks beyond beautiful.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Teddy day

    This pic screams cuteness.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Playing with filters

    Neha's makeup game is on point in this selfie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

