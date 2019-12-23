Home
Neha Kakkar's top 5 songs of 2019; Check it out

Neha Kakkar Best Songs: Neha Kakkar is one of the most celebrated playback singers in the country lately and has already made a name for herself in the music industry. Well, 2019 has once again been a promising year for Neha, with some good numbers sung by her. Here are some of the best songs, which the artist dropped this year.
2100 reads Mumbai Updated: December 23, 2019 01:13 pm
  • 1 / 6
    Neha Kakkar best songs

    Neha Kakkar's best songs in 2019

    Neha Kakkar is one of the most celebrated playback singers in the country lately and has already made a name for herself in the music industry. Also known as the Shakira of the Indian Film Industry, the beautiful lady has already made a name for herself amongst other star singers. With chartbuster hits like Kala Chashma and Kar Gayi Chull, the singer has always been promising with her talent. The actress who started singing at the age of four opened up that she never required any formal training in singing as music was an everyday phenomenon at home. Not many know, but Neha has also been a contestant of Indian Idol 2. From starting as a participant to becoming a judge on TV, the hitmaker has indeed come a long way. Neha got her first blockbuster break for the movie Cocktail where she sang ‘Second Hand Jawani’, and after that, she went on to deliver hits like ‘Dhating-Naach’, ‘Manali Trance’, 'Aankh Marey' etc. Well, 2019 has once again been a promising year for Neha, with some good numbers sung by her. Here are some of the best songs, which the artist dropped this year.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Neha Kakkar O Saki Saki song

    O Saki Saki song

    This song indeed became a sensation in the industry, with Nora Fatehi performing in the beats.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

  • 3 / 6
    Neha Kakkar Coca Cola song

    Coca Cola song

    This song from Luka Chuppi, was much loved by the audience.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

  • 4 / 6
    Neha Kakkar Hook Up song

    Hook Up song

    The peppy music and Neha’s voice was so loved in this song.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

  • 5 / 6
    Neha Kakkar Dheeme Dheeme Song

    Dheeme Dheeme song

    This song is on everybody's mind, since the day it dropped.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

  • 6 / 6
    Neha Kakkar Laal Ghagra Song

    Laal Ghagra song

    One of her latest songs, from the upcoming movie Good Newwz is already doing great on social media.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

