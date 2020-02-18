Home
PHOTOS: 6 Times Neha Kakkar nailed her no makeup look to perfection; Check it out

Neha Kakkar is one of the most popular singers in India. She recently shared a beautiful no makeup selfie on Instagram. It shows how naturally gorgeous she is! Here's a look at times she rocked the no makeup look.
  • 1 / 6
    Neha Kakkar's pictures sans makeup

    Neha Kakkar is one of the most popular singers in the music industry. She has earned a name for herself and her popularity is insane. She is one of the most followed Indian singers on social media. SHe is also known as Indian Shakira. With songs like Kala Chashma, O Saki Saki, Garmi, Aankh Marey, Dilbar, Coca Cola and more, there's no stopping her. She was currently in the news due to her marriage rumours with singer and TV host Aditya Narayan. On Valentine's Day, Aditya and Neha got married on the sets of Indian Idol 11. In an interview with International Business Times India, Aditya spilled beans on his marriage with Neha on the show. The singer mentioned that it was all for fun and it was not real. Speaking of Neha, she is an active social media user. Right from her vacation photos to family snaps and more, Kakkar's social media posts are an absolute treat to her fans. She recently shared a beautiful no makeup selfie of hers on Instagram. It shows how naturally gorgeous she is! As she continues to make us fall in love with her, here's a look at times she rocked the no makeup look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Naturally gorgeous

    The stunning singer looks breathtakingly gorgeous sans makeup.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    No filter needed

    We are absolutely in love with her no makeup, no filter pic!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Cuteness personified

    The Coca Cola singer's smile can easily melt your heart.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 6
    Selfie on point

    The singer is beyond beautiful.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 6
    Keeping it real

    She likes to keep it real as much as possible.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

