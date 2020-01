1 / 8

The perfect family

From being a contestant on the Indian Idol to being the judge of the same reality show, Neha Kakkar has not had it easy. After many ups and downs, Neha Kakkar is today one of the most successful and sought-after singers in the industry. She has sung innumerable chartbusters like Dilbar, O Saki Saki, Coca Cola, Morni Banke, Kala Chashma, Chalti Hai Kya 9 se 12 and so on. Neha has truly made her mark in the industry and we are always looking forward to listening to new tracks from her. Neha has always made sure to express her immense love and gratitude towards her family and these pictures are a proof. Check it out.

Photo Credit : Instagram