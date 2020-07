1 / 7

Neha Kakkar spotted in the city amid ongoing COVID-19 crises

From being a contestant on the Indian Idol to be the judge of the same reality show, Neha Kakkar has not had it easy. After many ups and downs, Neha Kakkar is today one of the most successful and sought-after singers in the industry. She has sung innumerable chartbusters like Dilbar, O Saki Saki, Coca Cola, Morni Banke, Kala Chashma, Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12 and so on. Neha has truly made her mark in the industry and we are always looking forward to listening to new tracks from her. Neha Kakkar is also known for her stylish looks. The singer is a fashionista and keeps experimenting with her looks. Just a few days ago, Neha gained 40 million followers on Instagram and became the most followed Indian musician. The beautiful singer who has won many hearts took to her Instagram and shared a video of herself cutting a cake and singing to celebrate the big moment. Neha captioned the video as, "40 MILLION. Is This a Dream???? I Must Be Blessed!!!!!!! Can't Thank You Enough... Each one of You. #NehaKakkar #40Million #Instagram #MostFollowedIndianMusician." Talking about achieving so much in her career, she mentioned, "It feels great. I always tell people that I am still living in a dream. How can this happen? A small-town girl from Rishikesh went to Delhi and then Bombay. It (the journey) has been good. Never thought about where I have reached today," Neha told IANS. "It feels amazing and I think even now I have to make it even bigger in life," added Neha, who rose to prominence with the song "Second-hand jawani" in the 2012 film "Cocktail". Long before cracking Bollywood, Neha in her childhood days used to sing bhajans at religious events. "I started singing at the age four and till 16 I was only doing bhajan sandhya," the singer, who has been crowned as the remix queen in the industry, told IANS. A few days ago the singer was spotted in town in a beautiful blue floral outfit. Today yet again, the singer was papped a few hours ago in the city wearing a chic and cute dress. Check out her photos.

Photo Credit : Manav Manglani