PHOTOS: Neha Kakkar looks pretty in pink as she shoots for a reality show special episode with siblings

1 / 12

Neha Kakkar shoots for a reality show with siblings Sonu Kakkar and Tony Kakkar

From being a contestant on the Indian Idol to become the judge of the same reality show, Neha Kakkar has not had it easy. After many ups and downs, Neha Kakkar is today one of the most successful and sought-after singers in the industry. She has sung innumerable chartbusters like Dilbar, O Saki Saki, Coca Cola, Morni Banke, Kala Chashma, Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12 and so on. Neha has truly made her mark in the industry and we are always looking forward to listening to new tracks from her. Neha has always made sure to express her immense love and gratitude towards her family and her social media pictures are proof. It is no secret that she shares an adorable and close bond with her siblings Sonu Kakkar and Tony Kakkar. The siblings have worked on several projects together and are setting major sibling goals for everyone. Ever since childhood, they have been working to support the family and have sung on many occasions together. Tony talked about it in an interview and revealed how Neha would sing at religious events at their home town. “Since a very young age, Neha started singing at religious events, and people used to be mesmerised with her soulful voice. She was a complete performer even at the age of four. Most of the time because of her events we used to be busy but I remember we used to go to amusement parks and that was like the most thrilling thing for all three of us,” he said. Speaking of which, Neha, Tony and Sonu were papped at the shoots of a reality show a few hours ago! The siblings were there to shoot for a Raksha Bandhan based special episode as of course who better than this trio for this occasion! Check out their latest photos!

Photo Credit : Manav Manglani