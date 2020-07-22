/
PHOTOS: Neha Kakkar looks pretty in pink as she shoots for a reality show special episode with siblings
As the lockdown has started easing and the entertainment industry is getting back to work, Neha Kakkar shot for the Raksha Bandhan special episode of a reality show along with her siblings Tony Kakkar and Sonu Kakkar. She looked absolutely mesmerising in pink and the snaps are worth checking out!
Written By
Ekta Varma
Mumbai
Published: July 22, 2020 02:23 pm
1 / 12
Neha Kakkar shoots for a reality show with siblings Sonu Kakkar and Tony Kakkar
From being a contestant on the Indian Idol to become the judge of the same reality show, Neha Kakkar has not had it easy. After many ups and downs, Neha Kakkar is today one of the most successful and sought-after singers in the industry. She has sung innumerable chartbusters like Dilbar, O Saki Saki, Coca Cola, Morni Banke, Kala Chashma, Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12 and so on. Neha has truly made her mark in the industry and we are always looking forward to listening to new tracks from her. Neha has always made sure to express her immense love and gratitude towards her family and her social media pictures are proof. It is no secret that she shares an adorable and close bond with her siblings Sonu Kakkar and Tony Kakkar. The siblings have worked on several projects together and are setting major sibling goals for everyone. Ever since childhood, they have been working to support the family and have sung on many occasions together. Tony talked about it in an interview and revealed how Neha would sing at religious events at their home town. “Since a very young age, Neha started singing at religious events, and people used to be mesmerised with her soulful voice. She was a complete performer even at the age of four. Most of the time because of her events we used to be busy but I remember we used to go to amusement parks and that was like the most thrilling thing for all three of us,” he said. Speaking of which, Neha, Tony and Sonu were papped at the shoots of a reality show a few hours ago! The siblings were there to shoot for a Raksha Bandhan based special episode as of course who better than this trio for this occasion! Check out their latest photos!
2 / 12
Beauty personified
Neha looked stunning as she was dressed in a solid pink floor-length dress with her hair left open.
3 / 12
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs
The shoot for TV shows resumed last month with the necessary safety precautions and the stars are back to work.
4 / 12
Shaking a leg with Maniesh Paul
Neha was seen grooving to some tunes with the host of the show, Maniesh Paul and her heart-warming smile will melt your hearts.
5 / 12
What an expression!
When you listen attentively as your friend spills all the tea as you'll meet up post lockdown.
6 / 12
Cuteness personified
The singer's expressions are always on point and she is undoubtedly one of the best performers.
7 / 12
Candid click
This is indeed an amazing candid click.
8 / 12
How adorable!
Looks like Neha found that contestant way too adorable for words.
9 / 12
Cannot stop gushing over him
She pulled his cheeks as she couldn't get over his endearing antics.
10 / 12
The popular sibling's trio
As we earlier mentioned, the trio made a stylish appearance on the Rakhi special episode of the reality show.
11 / 12
Posing for a #InstaWorthy snap
That's what you call a picture-perfect!
12 / 12
With the host of the show
Neha and Maniesh have worked together before this on the very popular show Indian Idol where she was seen as a judge.
