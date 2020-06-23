Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Neha Kakkar
/
PHOTOS: Neha Kakkar’s luxe bungalow in Rishikesh looks nothing less than a dream

PHOTOS: Neha Kakkar’s luxe bungalow in Rishikesh looks nothing less than a dream

Neha Kakkar's family home in Rishikesh is her dream home and today we have few pictures shared by the actress of her beautiful bungalow. Check them out.
869 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 12
    Check these photos of Neha Kakkar's home

    Check these photos of Neha Kakkar's home

    Neha Kakkar recently surprised her fans when she uploaded a status sharing how she wants to take a break from social media ever due to the current situation in the country. Ever since the demise of talented star Sushant Singh Rajput, social media has become a battling ground for fans and cinema lovers about what actually made actor take such a step. Neha shared in her post that “Going back to sleep! Plz, wake me up when there’s a better world. The world where there’s Feedom, Love, Respect, Care, Fun, Acceptance, Good People. Not Hatred, Nepotism, Jealousy, Judgements, Bossy People, Hitlers, Murders, Suicides, Bad People. Good Night!!! (sic)” She also added “Don’t worry I’m not dying. Loll just going away for a couple of days.” The talented singer who is known for her back to back hits is currently in Rishikesh with her family. The beautiful singer has songs “Manali Trance”,"Dilbar", "Garmi", "Sunny Sunny", "Aankh maarey" and "second hand jawani” to her list of successful songs. From starting as a participant in season 2 of the infamous singing show Indian Idol to becoming a judge of the same show on TV, the singer has been highly successful. She was the judge for Indian Idol season 10 and 11. Neha got her first blockbuster break for the movie Cocktail. Her success journey is both inspiring and heartfelt and it teaches us how hard work takes you to the highest point of your life. Today we have these photos of the singer’s family home in Rishikesh. Take a look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 12
    The classy chandelier

    The classy chandelier

    Neha in a series of stories on social media shared pictures of her new home.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 12
    The beautiful pool

    The beautiful pool

    Neha gave her fans a view of her pool which she always wanted in her dream home.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 12
    With baby brother

    With baby brother

    Tony and Neha Kakkar pose before a pooja at their home.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 12
    White is an absolute winner

    White is an absolute winner

    The interiors are mostly white.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 12
    A snap of her sister and jiju

    A snap of her sister and jiju

    The singer share a pic of her favourite couple inside the home.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 12
    Her cute niece

    Her cute niece

    How cute is this photograph?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 12
    A special birthday

    A special birthday

    Arent lockdown birthdays the most special memories we will cherish for life.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 12
    Another snap of the pretty Sonu Kakkar

    Another snap of the pretty Sonu Kakkar

    Isn't she just beautiful? Also we love the interiors of their home.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 12
    The fancy hallway

    The fancy hallway

    The stunning masterpiece of the house.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 12
    Tony giving us some glimpses of his home

    Tony giving us some glimpses of his home

    The antique pieces inside the home are just making the place look even better.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 12
    Cosy evenings

    Cosy evenings

    Life is good as Neha captions this picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

All the times Malaika Arora stepped out sans makeup in a fuss free hairstyle; See PHOTOS
All the times Malaika Arora stepped out sans makeup in a fuss free hairstyle; See PHOTOS
Shaheer Sheikh\'s adorable childhood photos will make your heart melt; Take a look
Shaheer Sheikh's adorable childhood photos will make your heart melt; Take a look
IU\'s beauty will leave you spellbound; Take a look at her gorgeous photos
IU's beauty will leave you spellbound; Take a look at her gorgeous photos
Karan Kundrra: Owning a call center to almost being part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay; Unknown facts of the actor
Karan Kundrra: Owning a call center to almost being part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay; Unknown facts of the actor
Samantha Akkineni to Pooja Hegde: When South stars looked the best version of themselves in shorter hair
Samantha Akkineni to Pooja Hegde: When South stars looked the best version of themselves in shorter hair
Kundali Bhagya\'s Shraddha Arya\'s THROWBACK vacay photos will beat your travel blues
Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya's THROWBACK vacay photos will beat your travel blues

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement