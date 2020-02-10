/
PHOTOS: Neha Kakkar's most EXPENSIVE possessions revealed; Find Out
Neha Kakkar is one of the most celebrated singers in the industry. Right from luxurious cars to lavish house, Neha is a proud owner of many expensive things. As she continues to shine, we bring to you a list of expensive items owned by the Nikle Currant singer.
Expensive things owned by Neha Kakkar
Neha Kakkar is one of the most celebrated singers in the industry. With hard work and talent, she has earned a name for herself in the music industry. With chartbusters like Kala Chashma, O Saki Saki, Garmi, Aankh Marey, Dilbar, Coca Cola and more, Neha has always been promising with her talent. She is currently creating a buzz due to her marriage rumours with Aditya Narayan. As per reports, Neha and Aditya are all set to tie the knot on Valentine's Day. Neha Kakkar lives life queen size. The Coca Cola singer reportedly charges 15 lakh per song. The multi-talented artist loves to buy fancy things. Right from luxurious cars to lavish house, Neha is a proud owner of many expensive things. As she continues to shine, we bring to you a list of expensive items owned by the Nikle Currant singer.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 5
Audi Q7
The Kala Chashma singer loves travelling in her cars. She is a proud owner of Audi Q7, which is worth between Rs 70 lakh to Rs 1 crore.
Photo Credit : Twitter
3 / 5
Mercedes Benz GLS 350
The Hook Up Song singer is also a proud owner of Mercedes Benz GLS 350. The same is priced above Rs 80 lakh.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 5
Her lavish house
Apart from cars, Neha also owns a luxurious house. The singer keeps sharing pictures from her beautiful house giving us a glimpse into her abode.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 5
Collection of bags
The Odhani singer likes to spend money on fancy bags. She has a great collection of expensive bags.
Photo Credit : Instagram
