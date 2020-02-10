PHOTOS: Neha Kakkar's most EXPENSIVE possessions revealed; Find Out

1 / 5

Expensive things owned by Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar is one of the most celebrated singers in the industry. With hard work and talent, she has earned a name for herself in the music industry. With chartbusters like Kala Chashma, O Saki Saki, Garmi, Aankh Marey, Dilbar, Coca Cola and more, Neha has always been promising with her talent. She is currently creating a buzz due to her marriage rumours with Aditya Narayan. As per reports, Neha and Aditya are all set to tie the knot on Valentine's Day. Neha Kakkar lives life queen size. The Coca Cola singer reportedly charges 15 lakh per song. The multi-talented artist loves to buy fancy things. Right from luxurious cars to lavish house, Neha is a proud owner of many expensive things. As she continues to shine, we bring to you a list of expensive items owned by the Nikle Currant singer.

Photo Credit : Instagram