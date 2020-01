1 / 8

Neha Kakkar's travel outfits

The ‘Coca Cola’ singer Neha Kakkar is one of the most fashionable singers in the industry. Neha has proven that her fashion game is up to the mark. Be it slaying in traditional outfits or nailing the casual looks, the Kar Gayi Chull singer has done it all. Over the years, she has aced some of the best stylish looks with ease and perfection. She always impresses the fashion police and manages to turn heads with her stunning appearances. The singer's airport looks are also always on point. Speaking about her travel style, it is all about comfort first. The Badrinath Ki Dulhania singer's style is totally relatable and worth noting. Here's a look at some of her most stylish travel looks so far.

