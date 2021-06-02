PICS: Neha Kakkar looks uber cool in summer dress as she steps out with hubby Rohanpreet & brother Tony Kakkar

Advertisement
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh along with their other family members were snapped by paps in the city. Check out the pictures below.
June 2, 2021
    Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet & Tony Kakkar keep it casual and comfy in their recent outing.

    Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are one of the most adored couples in the Television industry. Ever since they got hitched, they have been shelling out major couple goals. Be it stepping out together in the city or sharing their mushy photos on social media, the duo surely leaves no chance to make their fans gush about their sizzling chemistry. In fact, Neha and Rohanpreet are not adored for their off-screen chemistry, but they are also loved for their on-screen music videos. They have featured together in many music videos together like Nehu Da Vyah, Khyaal Rakhya Kar, and Khad Tainu Main Dassa. Recently, the couple returned to Mumbai after spending quality time with family in Rishikesh. Neha and Rohan were both dressed comfortably and look amazing in their airport look. A few hours after their arrival, both the singers were papped with Tony Kakkar and other family members in the city. They all kept it casual and comfy for the outing. Check out their photos below:

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Neha, Rohanpreet & Tony spotted

    The trio can be seen posing together for the shutterbugs. The singers were snapped in the city as they went out and about in the city.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Neha shells out Summer fashion goals

    The Kalla Sohna Nai hitmaker looked lovely in a short orange coloured dress that she styled with white shoes.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Rohanpreet at his casual best

    The singer can be seen sporting a grey coloured loose t-shirt with black shorts and shoes. He completed his comfy look with a black hat.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Family Picture

    Family Picture

    The power couple can be seen posing together for the happy family picture. All can be seen with a coffee in their hands.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Tony Kakkar looks dapper

    Tony, who is one of the most bankable and popular singers in the Punjabi music industry, looked handsome in a green tee that he styled with floral pants and matching shoes.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani