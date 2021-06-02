PICS: Neha Kakkar looks uber cool in summer dress as she steps out with hubby Rohanpreet & brother Tony Kakkar

1 / 6

Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet & Tony Kakkar keep it casual and comfy in their recent outing.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are one of the most adored couples in the Television industry. Ever since they got hitched, they have been shelling out major couple goals. Be it stepping out together in the city or sharing their mushy photos on social media, the duo surely leaves no chance to make their fans gush about their sizzling chemistry. In fact, Neha and Rohanpreet are not adored for their off-screen chemistry, but they are also loved for their on-screen music videos. They have featured together in many music videos together like Nehu Da Vyah, Khyaal Rakhya Kar, and Khad Tainu Main Dassa. Recently, the couple returned to Mumbai after spending quality time with family in Rishikesh. Neha and Rohan were both dressed comfortably and look amazing in their airport look. A few hours after their arrival, both the singers were papped with Tony Kakkar and other family members in the city. They all kept it casual and comfy for the outing. Check out their photos below:

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani