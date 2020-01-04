/
Ahead of Nehha Pendse's wedding, check out THESE stunning photos of the ex Bigg Boss contestant
Nehha Pendse who has acted in Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi films is all set to get hitched to fiance Shardul Singh Bayas. Ahead of her wedding, check out the actress' stunning and mesmerising photos.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
1810 reads
Mumbai
Published: January 4, 2020 04:46 pm
1 / 9
Nehha Pendse's mesmerising snaps
Nehha Pendse who has acted in Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi films is all set to get hitched to fiance Shardul Singh Bayas. The couple's Mehendi ceremony took place yesterday and going by the pictures and videos, it looks like the ceremony was a grand affair. The couple will be tying the knot tomorrow, i.e. January 5. In a recent interview with The Times of India, Nehha revealed that she will be tying the knot as per Maharashtrian rituals. Shardul and Nehha met each other a year ago through common friends. Since then, the couple has been inseparable. Speaking about Nehha, apart from being an actor, she's also an amazing dancer. The actress has taken professional training in classical dance. She keeps sharing her workout and pole dancing videos on Instagram. Nehha's social media posts are a treat to the eyes. Ahead of her wedding, check out the actress' stunning and mesmerising photos.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 9
Selfie on point
The actress' selfie game is always on point.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 9
Peace
How cool is this snap of Nehha!
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 9
Living life Queen size
The actress is one gorgeous beauty.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 9
What's funny?
We wonder what made her laugh at this moment!
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 9
Style on point
The star's style is always up to the mark.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 9
Slaying it!
Nehha's saree look is always on point.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 9
In love with his photo
This selfie will make you go aww.
Photo Credit : Instagram
9 / 9
Stunning beauty
The actress' smile can melt millions of hearts.
Photo Credit : Instagram
