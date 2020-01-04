Ahead of Nehha Pendse's wedding, check out THESE stunning photos of the ex Bigg Boss contestant

Home
Nehha Pendse who has acted in Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi films is all set to get hitched to fiance Shardul Singh Bayas. Ahead of her wedding, check out the actress' stunning and mesmerising photos.
    Nehha Pendse's mesmerising snaps

    Nehha Pendse's mesmerising snaps

    Nehha Pendse who has acted in Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi films is all set to get hitched to fiance Shardul Singh Bayas. The couple's Mehendi ceremony took place yesterday and going by the pictures and videos, it looks like the ceremony was a grand affair. The couple will be tying the knot tomorrow, i.e. January 5. In a recent interview with The Times of India, Nehha revealed that she will be tying the knot as per Maharashtrian rituals. Shardul and Nehha met each other a year ago through common friends. Since then, the couple has been inseparable. Speaking about Nehha, apart from being an actor, she's also an amazing dancer. The actress has taken professional training in classical dance. She keeps sharing her workout and pole dancing videos on Instagram. Nehha's social media posts are a treat to the eyes. Ahead of her wedding, check out the actress' stunning and mesmerising photos.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Selfie on point

    Selfie on point

    The actress' selfie game is always on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Peace

    Peace

    How cool is this snap of Nehha!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Living life Queen size

    Living life Queen size

    The actress is one gorgeous beauty.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    What's funny?

    What's funny?

    We wonder what made her laugh at this moment!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Style on point

    Style on point

    The star's style is always up to the mark.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Slaying it!

    Slaying it!

    Nehha's saree look is always on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    In love with his photo

    In love with his photo

    This selfie will make you go aww.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Stunning beauty

    Stunning beauty

    The actress' smile can melt millions of hearts.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

