Ahead of Nehha Pendse's wedding, check out THESE stunning photos of the ex Bigg Boss contestant

1 / 9

Nehha Pendse's mesmerising snaps

Nehha Pendse who has acted in Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi films is all set to get hitched to fiance Shardul Singh Bayas. The couple's Mehendi ceremony took place yesterday and going by the pictures and videos, it looks like the ceremony was a grand affair. The couple will be tying the knot tomorrow, i.e. January 5. In a recent interview with The Times of India, Nehha revealed that she will be tying the knot as per Maharashtrian rituals. Shardul and Nehha met each other a year ago through common friends. Since then, the couple has been inseparable. Speaking about Nehha, apart from being an actor, she's also an amazing dancer. The actress has taken professional training in classical dance. She keeps sharing her workout and pole dancing videos on Instagram. Nehha's social media posts are a treat to the eyes. Ahead of her wedding, check out the actress' stunning and mesmerising photos.

Photo Credit : Instagram