Photos of the Week: Arpita Khan's baby girl, Nikki Bella gets engaged, Nehha Pendse's pre wedding ceremony

1 / 15

Photos of the Week

This week has come to an end and as always, we have a lot to share with you. Right from Bollywood, Hollywood to Television and South, we witnessed a lot of surprising and interesting things taking place this week. Starting with Bollywood, Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma welcomed a baby girl. Aayush Sharma shared a series of pictures revealing the baby girl whom they named Ayat Sharma. The photos went viral on social media. Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and other celebs had a blast celebrating New Year. Speaking about Hollywood, WWE star Nikki Bella took everyone by surprise by announcing her engagement to longtime choreographer beau Artem Chigvintsev. Justin and Hailey welcomed New Year with a bang. Coming to TV, Nehha Pendse is all set to get hitched with her longtime beau Shardul Singh Bayas. Speaking about South, KGF star Yash's star Radhika Pandit shared the first photo of their baby boy. Check out the top pictures of this week from the entertainment world.

Photo Credit : Instagram