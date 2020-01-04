Home
Photos of the Week: Arpita Khan's baby girl, Nikki Bella gets engaged, Nehha Pendse's pre wedding ceremony

Right from Bollywood, Hollywood to Television and South, we witnessed a lot of surprising and interesting things taking place this week. Check out the top pictures of this week from the entertainment world.
2389 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 15
    Photos of the Week

    Photos of the Week

    This week has come to an end and as always, we have a lot to share with you. Right from Bollywood, Hollywood to Television and South, we witnessed a lot of surprising and interesting things taking place this week. Starting with Bollywood, Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma welcomed a baby girl. Aayush Sharma shared a series of pictures revealing the baby girl whom they named Ayat Sharma. The photos went viral on social media. Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and other celebs had a blast celebrating New Year. Speaking about Hollywood, WWE star Nikki Bella took everyone by surprise by announcing her engagement to longtime choreographer beau Artem Chigvintsev. Justin and Hailey welcomed New Year with a bang. Coming to TV, Nehha Pendse is all set to get hitched with her longtime beau Shardul Singh Bayas. Speaking about South, KGF star Yash's star Radhika Pandit shared the first photo of their baby boy. Check out the top pictures of this week from the entertainment world.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 15
    Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan's vacay

    Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan's vacay

    The Kedarnath actress is living her best life with her brother Ibrahim. She shared a beautiful photo on Instagram and captioned it saying, "I always got your back."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 15
    Pataudi Family

    Pataudi Family

    The Pataudi family celebrated New Year's Eve in Switzerland. Here's a happy photo of the couple with Taimur Ali Khan that went viral on social media.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 15
    Ayat Sharma

    Ayat Sharma

    Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma recently welcomed a baby girl whom they named Ayat Sharma. She's cute as a button.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 15
    Arjun and Malaika's New Year celebrations

    Arjun and Malaika's New Year celebrations

    Bollywood's star couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora rang in New Year together. Arora shared a romantic pic and captioned it saying, "Sun, star, light, happiness... 2020."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 15
    Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are now Engaged

    Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are now Engaged

    WWE star Nikki Bella recently announced her engagement to Artem Chigvintsev. The couple announced that the engagement took place in France in November.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 15
    Justin and Hailey Bieber's New Year

    Justin and Hailey Bieber's New Year

    Hollywood's "IT" couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber celebrated New Year's Eve together and shared a series of pictures on Instagram. This one is cute beyond words.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 15
    BTS New Year's performance

    BTS New Year's performance

    BTS owned New York Times Square as they gave a smashing New Year's Eve performance. The pictures from the same went viral on social media.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 9 / 15
    Joaquin Phoenix and Leonardo DiCaprio

    Joaquin Phoenix and Leonardo DiCaprio

    Both Joaquin Phoenix and Leonardo DiCaprio are both commendable actors! This picture of the duo recently created buzz on the internet.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 15
    Yash and Radhika Pandit's family pic

    Yash and Radhika Pandit's family pic

    Radhika Pandit and Yash made New Year special for their fans by sharing the first photo of their newborn baby boy.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 15
    Vijay Deverakonda's adventurous New Year

    Vijay Deverakonda's adventurous New Year

    New Year was adventurous for South star Vijay Deverakonda and this photo is proof.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 15
    Nayanthara's New Year celebrations

    Nayanthara's New Year celebrations

    Dressed in a white T-shirt and sequined skirt, Nayanthara gave us serious major style goals.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 15
    Nehha Pendse's pre-wedding festivities

    Nehha Pendse's pre-wedding festivities

    Former Bigg Boss contestant and TV actress Nehha Pendse is all set to tie the knot with her longtime beau Shardul Singh Bayas. The couple's pre-wedding festivities have already begun.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 14 / 15
    Karan Patel's baby girl

    Karan Patel's baby girl

    TV couple Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava Patel recently welcomed a baby girl whom they named Mehr. Karan shared a beautiful pic with his daughter and it's too cute for words.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 15 / 15
    Nia Sharma's Naagin avatar

    Nia Sharma's Naagin avatar

    On New Year, Nia Sharma surprised her fans with her serpent avatar. On Naagin 4, Nia essays the role of Bindra on the show.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

