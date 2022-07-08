5 Pictures that prove Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt’s make the perfect on-screen pair

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular shows on the TV screen and has a massive fan following. The leads of the show are played by Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt, in the roles of Sai and Virat. The show follows the love story of Sai and Virat, who are very different from each other and get married to due to certain circumstances. The on-screen couple has a massive fan following on social media. Here are a few pics of Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt together.
Photo Credit : Ayesha Singh instagram
Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt not only share a great chemistry on-screen but also have a great friendship in real life. In the picture, they are seen laughing at lame jokes between their rehearsals.
In the picture, the duo is posing in fashionable looks. She sported a pink saree with traditional jewellery and Neil Bhatt had worn a pink sherwani with white pants.
The duo shot for the proper Maharashtrian wedding in which Ayesha wore and red and green combination saree and Neil sported a purple embellished kurta.
The duo is known for doing naughty activities on the sets when they are not shooting. Here they are seen making funny expressions with fingers on their lips.
The duo is seen smiling together as Ayesha expressed joy for being shooting scenes together again after many days. They are seen in casual outfits as Neil sported a striped shirt and Ayesha was in a blue suit.