Check out THESE unmissable pictures of Neil Nitin Mukesh's childhood

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh had a busy 2019, with the release of his blockbuster movie Saaho starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor and then his movie Bypass Road releasing the same year.The actor shared about his experience working in Saaho"Neil had earlier written an emotional note after the wrap of the film shoot. Sharing pictures with his team members, he wrote, “It’s been two years since this beautiful journey started. Feel extremely proud and emotional to have wrapped my portion of my upcoming film SAAHO. you all have been teased by the genius of @actorprabhas @shraddhakapoor ,my brother @sujeethsign ,R Madhi sir, Sabu Cyril sir, Seekar Prasad sir, Bhaskar sir. Here is thanking @uvcreationsofficial for being such an amazing production house. Pramod ji, Vamsi sir , thank you. Shyam, Disha ,Arun, Sejal , Lokesh,Kumresh , Pratik , Ashwin. you made each day memorable. @its_bhushankumar ji thank you for your trust in us. See you at the movies guys.” Apart from that, he has been busy in fatherhood,the actor welcomed his first child Nurvi in the year 2018 . Since then the actor has been bleeding our feed with pictures of himself with his daughter and we absolutely love them. The actor turns 38 today and with his looks we can surely say that he has not aged a bit and still has charms that would charm any millennial. Neil who is a very calm and gentle person in real life has his family to thank for his roots although . As we celebrate his birthday today , let’s take a look at his childhood pictures.

