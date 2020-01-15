Home
Neil Nitin Mukesh Birthday Special: The multi talented actor is a doting father to daughter Nurvi; See Pics

Neil Nitin Mukesh who is one of the most popular stars of Bollywood turns a year older today. On the occasion of his birthday, here's a look at some of the actor's cute moments with daughter Nurvi.
  • 1 / 8
    Happy Birthday Neil Nitin Mukesh

    Neil Nitin Mukesh is one of the most popular stars of Bollywood. He began his career as a child artist in Vijay and Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharnii. Later, he made his debut with Johnny Gaddaar. The actor's first commercial success came when he garnered praise for his performance in New York which also starred John Abraham and Katrina Kaif. Post that, he has been a part of several films including Prem Ratan Dhan Paya, Saaho and Golmaal Again. He was last seen in Bypass Road. On the personal side, he broke millions of hearts when he married Rukmini Sahay in a traditional Hindu wedding arranged by the family. A year after their marriage, Neil and Rukmini welcomed a baby girl named Nurvi. Neil keeps sharing adorable pictures with his baby girl on Instagram melting hearts all the time. On the occasion of his birthday, here's a look at some of the actor's best and cute moments with daughter Nurvi Neil Mukesh.

  • 2 / 8
    Cuteness personified

    How adorable is this pic of the father-daughter duo!

  • 3 / 8
    Screams love

    Nurvi's smile in this pic can melt millions of hearts.

  • 4 / 8
    Goofiness

    We adore this goofy pic of the duo!

  • 5 / 8
    First swim

    A beautiful moment from Nurvi's first swim.

  • 6 / 8
    Kisses for his darling daughter

    This pic is simply too cute for words.

  • 7 / 8
    First Independence Day

    Nurvi twinned with daddy on her first Independence Day. How cute!

  • 8 / 8
    Playtime

    This pic is all things love.

