Neil Nitin Mukesh Birthday Special: The multi talented actor is a doting father to daughter Nurvi; See Pics

1 / 8

Happy Birthday Neil Nitin Mukesh

Neil Nitin Mukesh is one of the most popular stars of Bollywood. He began his career as a child artist in Vijay and Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharnii. Later, he made his debut with Johnny Gaddaar. The actor's first commercial success came when he garnered praise for his performance in New York which also starred John Abraham and Katrina Kaif. Post that, he has been a part of several films including Prem Ratan Dhan Paya, Saaho and Golmaal Again. He was last seen in Bypass Road. On the personal side, he broke millions of hearts when he married Rukmini Sahay in a traditional Hindu wedding arranged by the family. A year after their marriage, Neil and Rukmini welcomed a baby girl named Nurvi. Neil keeps sharing adorable pictures with his baby girl on Instagram melting hearts all the time. On the occasion of his birthday, here's a look at some of the actor's best and cute moments with daughter Nurvi Neil Mukesh.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla