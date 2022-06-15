Neil Patrick Harris Birthday: 6 best performances of the actor that you can't miss

1 / 7

Neil Patrick Harris Birthday

Neil Patrick Harris is an exceptionally gifted individual, with amazing singing and acting abilities, as well as the ability to do magic, making him a very flexible individual. Neil has been in a slew of hit television episodes and films throughout the course of his career, turning in some standout performances along the way. On his 49th birthday today, let's take a look back at some of his best performances.

Photo Credit : Getty Images