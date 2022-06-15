Neil Patrick Harris Birthday: 6 best performances of the actor that you can't miss

Neil Patrick Harris is an exceptionally gifted individual, with amazing singing and acting abilities, as well as the ability to do magic, making him a very flexible individual. Neil has been in a slew of hit television episodes and films throughout the course of his career, turning in some standout performances along the way. On his 49th birthday today, let's take a look back at some of his best performances.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
With the show's success over the years, several other performers stepped in to provide their voices to the series, including Neil Patrick Harris. He appeared in three episodes of the program, voicing a variety of roles.
A Series of Unfortunate Events, which follows three children struggling with the loss of their parents, has proved to be a very successful Netflix series. The only problem is that they must contend with Neil Patrick Harris' character, Count Olaf, who is attempting to claim their fortune. Neil will go to any length to acquire it, continuously altering his appearance to trick the youngsters into a highly inventive act.
Neil Patrick Harris guest-starred in two episodes of American Horror Story: Freak Show. While many debate whether anthology series are the finest, Freak Show is usually mentioned in a more favorable tone than some of the others.
In Gone Girl, Neil Patrick Harris played Desi Collings, in an extremely outstanding mystery thriller. Due to the obvious serious nature of the film, Desi is captivated by the principal character, Amy, and ends up assisting her while she is on the run, attempting to persuade the world she is dead.
Neil Patrick Harris is well known for his role as Barney on How I Met Your Mother. It's one of the most well-known sitcoms of all time, and Barney was a fan favorite. While he was a womanizer, akin to Joey in Friends, he nevertheless managed to be likeable to viewers.
Neil Patrick Harris has performed the voice for a multitude of animated characters during his career, including the renowned Justice League television program. Although Harris was only in the series for two episodes, as Ray Thompson, he performed an excellent job.
