Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka Anniversary: 6 snaps of the happy couple from their red carpet romps

Happy Anniversary Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka!

Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka celebrate 8 years as a married couple! While Neil is best known in the industry for his beloved character Barney in the famous sitcom series How I Met Your Mother, David is also an actor who was part of the series as well and now the husbands are also working on the same series together, Uncoupled. Although the couple got married in 2014, they had already proposed to each other twice by 2008 and had even welcomed their fraternal twins Gideon Scott and Harper Grace in 2010. Continue scrolling to check out some of the couple's most fabulous red carpet appearances together.

Photo Credit : Getty Images