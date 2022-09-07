Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka Anniversary: 6 snaps of the happy couple from their red carpet romps

Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka celebrate 8 years as a married couple! While Neil is best known in the industry for his beloved character Barney in the famous sitcom series How I Met Your Mother, David is also an actor who was part of the series as well and now the husbands are also working on the same series together, Uncoupled. Although the couple got married in 2014, they had already proposed to each other twice by 2008 and had even welcomed their fraternal twins Gideon Scott and Harper Grace in 2010. Continue scrolling to check out some of the couple's most fabulous red carpet appearances together.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
While attending the Golden Heart Awards in 2018, the couple dazzled all in their crisp suits and funky shirts with animal emblems sewed in.
At the world premiere of Michael Jackson ONE by Cirque du Soleil in 2013, the couple stunned all with their adorable chemistry on the red carpet.
The couple decided to go all out at Heidi Klum's 20th Annual Halloween Party in 2019 as the pair dressed up like what looked like two witches.
The couple once again decided to stick to all high-fashion garb as they attended a gala at the MET museum in 2014.
While attending the 87th Annual Academy Awards in 2015, the couple gave off the newlywed vibe as they exuded happiness from their wide smiles.
The couple brought their fashionable bests to the red carpet of Neil's film The Matrix Resurrections back in 2021.