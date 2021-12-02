Nelly Furtado Birthday: 5 songs from the Canadian singer that are most loved by her die hard fans

Nelly Furtado has turned 43 years today! The Canadian singer-songwriter has been a game-changer in the music industry as she tried to bring in different styles and entertain her audience with different approaches to music. Furtado's fresh appeal was loved by many of her fans, and she was one of the most established singers from the early 2000s. Her songs connected to everyone, no matter the age and everyone knows at least one Nelly Furtado song, that they could say has changed their life!
On the singer's birthday, we take a look at some of her most beautiful songs which made a mark in her fans' lives:
Nelly Furtado's Say It Right is from her third studio album Loose, released in 2006. With this song, Furtado reportedly wanted to display the idea of approaching life "without inhibitions."
Timbaland's song featuring Nelly Furtado and Justin Timberlake has a really strong chorus part with Nelly's country singer vibes on full display. The song is catchy, to say the least, and its trance-inducing lyrics is a real favourite of Furtado's fans.
Nelly Furtado's Promiscuous is from the singer's third studio album Loose. The song is possibly about a couple who meet at a dance club. The song has a unique vibe that attracts fans.
Nelly Furtado's Powerless is from her second studio album Folklore. The song is about an entertainer who wants to show who she is deep inside her soul.
Nelly Furtado's In God's Hands is reportedly based on her relationship with DJ Jasper Gahunia. In the song, Nelly sings about a love that isn't present anymore, which possibly refers to their split.