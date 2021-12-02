Nelly Furtado Birthday: 5 songs from the Canadian singer that are most loved by her die hard fans

1 / 6

Happy Birthday, Nelly Furtado

Nelly Furtado has turned 43 years today! The Canadian singer-songwriter has been a game-changer in the music industry as she tried to bring in different styles and entertain her audience with different approaches to music. Furtado's fresh appeal was loved by many of her fans, and she was one of the most established singers from the early 2000s. Her songs connected to everyone, no matter the age and everyone knows at least one Nelly Furtado song, that they could say has changed their life! On the singer's birthday, we take a look at some of her most beautiful songs which made a mark in her fans' lives:

Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES