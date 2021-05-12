From Nethra Raghuraman to Karishma Tanna: All the winners of the Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi

Advertisement
As the Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi’s season 11 is just around the corner, here are all the celebrities who emerged as the winners of reality television series. Read ahead to take a look.
    Reality television series in the Hindi entertainment industry have had a huge fanbase ever since it began. Reality game shows are a genre that many people enjoy watching and make sure to not miss even one episode of their favourite reality television show. Many of these reality television series have even started their own franchise where they come up with a brand new season, keeping the format same with different contestants every year. One of the popular reality television series of this country is Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi that has been inspired by the US reality series titled, Fear Factor where the participants have to perform stunts to survive in the game and win the series. As Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 will airing soon, its preparations have started as all the participants for the season have landed in Cape Town where the shooting of this season will take place. Here are all the winners of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi in ten seasons that fans and followers of the series would want to know to refresh their memories of those seasons. Read ahead to take a look.

    Nethra Raghuraman is the winner of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 1.

    Anushka Manchanda is the winner of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 2.

    Shabir Ahluwalia is the winner of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 3.

    Aarti Chabria is the winner of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 4.

    Rajneesh Duggal is the winner of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 5.

    Ashish Chowdhry is the winner of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 6.

    Sidharth Shukla is the winner of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 7.

    Shantanu Maheshwari is the winner of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8.

    Puneet Pathak is the winner of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9.

    Karishma Tanna is the winner of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10.

