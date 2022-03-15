From Never Have I Ever to Dead To Me: 6 shows that focus on female friendships

Netflix viewers may notice a common trend throughout the Netflix original programmes. Many of the streaming giant's most popular series centre on the strong subject of female friendship. Given that Orange Is the New Black was the platform's first huge smash, this is not unexpected. With the incredible success that OITNB brought Netflix, the network understood that original programmes centered on groups of strong, intelligent women who supported one another was a successful formula, and happily, it's a model that Hollywood could use more of. Netflix has a portfolio of some of the finest female friendships ever shown on television, and 6 of these female connections stand out as the most memorable and inspirational when focused on the catalog of original programmes.
Photo Credit : Never Have I Ever Instagram
Dead to Me adapts Grace and Frankie's storyline for a newer generation of women. These two ladies are polar opposites, and if it weren't for their unusual circumstances, there's no way they'd have formed the friendship they do by the conclusion of season 2.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Jenji Kohan, the creator of Orange Is the New Black, has woven together the world of a women's jail, telling the tales of a diverse cast of individuals with diverse origins and motives. Her emphasis on the strong ties developed there was a large part of what made this work. Many people discovered love, whether it was brief or permanent, but many people also found friendship.
Never Have I Ever, a teen comedy by Mindy Kaling, demonstrates the value of friendship as three ladies struggle to discover themselves during their second year of high school. The three women assist one other in an unexpected manner, and they are a terrific example of what women supporting women might look like.
The Netflix original Sex Education, set in the United Kingdom, depicts two well-developed characters who, despite their differences, grow extremely close and help each other through difficult times. Aimee is a wonderful friend to Maeve, constantly making sure she is included, despite the fact that Maeve is often on her own.
Photo Credit : Twitter
The Netflix blockbuster programme GLOW has a large female cast, and there are just too many excellent female connections amongst the members on the squad to select out just one.
Grace and Frankie, one of the first series on Netflix to depict such a deep female relationship, provide viewers with a beautiful show about two women who, under normal circumstances, would never get along. However, since their spouses have fallen in love with one other, the two are compelled to find a way to accept one another, which they magically do.