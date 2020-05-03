Mindy Kaling's Never Have I Ever: 5 reasons why Maitreyi Ramakrishnan starrer show is relatable to millennials

1 / 6

Reasons why Never Have I Ever is super relatable

Never Have I Ever helmed by Mindy Kaling is undoubtedly one of the most relatable shows online. The show revolves around the complicated life of an Indian-American millennial girl Devi. The role of Devi is essayed beautifully by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan who does complete justice to her role and makes it convincing. The show has received a fabulous response by the critics and audiences. Be it the thought of losing her virginity, relationships, complications with her best friends to being a different cultural girl growing up in America. Devi is always on the top of her academic game just like any other TamBrahm student. She goes through a later of ups and downs in her life and it ends up being messy for a while like any other teenager's life. While she is dealing with issues with her crush, she is also facing complications in her friendships. On the other hand, Devi goes back to a strong family at home that comprises of her mother and cousin Kamala. The show also portrays how Devi struggles in coping with her culture and traditions. Devi missing her father affects her personal life and is the underlying issues to her other problems. Apart from this, more reasons make the show extremely relatable for every millennial out there! Check them out.

Photo Credit : Netflix