X
Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Never Have I Ever
/
Mindy Kaling's Never Have I Ever: 5 reasons why Maitreyi Ramakrishnan starrer show is relatable to millennials

Mindy Kaling's Never Have I Ever: 5 reasons why Maitreyi Ramakrishnan starrer show is relatable to millennials

Mindy Kaling's show Never Have I Ever is amongst the most popular shows online and is receiving a fantastic response from the audiences. Here's what makes the show super relatable for every millennial out there!
6371 reads Mumbai Updated: May 3, 2020 11:00 am
  • 1 / 6
    Reasons why Never Have I Ever is super relatable

    Reasons why Never Have I Ever is super relatable

    Never Have I Ever helmed by Mindy Kaling is undoubtedly one of the most relatable shows online. The show revolves around the complicated life of an Indian-American millennial girl Devi. The role of Devi is essayed beautifully by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan who does complete justice to her role and makes it convincing. The show has received a fabulous response by the critics and audiences. Be it the thought of losing her virginity, relationships, complications with her best friends to being a different cultural girl growing up in America. Devi is always on the top of her academic game just like any other TamBrahm student. She goes through a later of ups and downs in her life and it ends up being messy for a while like any other teenager's life. While she is dealing with issues with her crush, she is also facing complications in her friendships. On the other hand, Devi goes back to a strong family at home that comprises of her mother and cousin Kamala. The show also portrays how Devi struggles in coping with her culture and traditions. Devi missing her father affects her personal life and is the underlying issues to her other problems. Apart from this, more reasons make the show extremely relatable for every millennial out there! Check them out.

    Photo Credit : Netflix

  • 2 / 6
    A great support system of friends

    A great support system of friends

    Everyone makes the silliest to the biggest mistakes which hurt best friends. However, just like the show, our BFFs will always be the strength and support system we need in the hardest times leaving aside every complaint ever.

    Photo Credit : Netflix

  • 3 / 6
    Speaking gibberish in front of our crush

    Speaking gibberish in front of our crush

    Each one of us gets super nervous in front of our crushes, isn't it? Just like Devi starts speaking nervously and blurts out, "Later Skater" in front of Paxton!

    Photo Credit : Netflix

  • 4 / 6
    Extreme temper issues

    Extreme temper issues

    In teenage, almost every millennial deals with a short temper issue which often ends up hurting the dearest ones who matter the most.

    Photo Credit : Netflix

  • 5 / 6
    The sadness dawns upon when our celebrity crush gets married

    The sadness dawns upon when our celebrity crush gets married

    Remember when Nick Jonas married an Indian that's not Devi and she had her best friends Fabiola and Eleanor by her side!

    Photo Credit : Netflix

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    Web shows are the go-to rescue for everything

    Web shows are the go-to rescue for everything

    Have you also ever watched an endless streak of a show for 16 hours like Kamala did on the show? Web shows and TV series are the ultimate go-to rescue plans to get rid of boredom, drown in our sorrows and also enjoy the laziest chilled out afternoons in our couches binge-watching endless episodes!

    Photo Credit : Netflix

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas: From pregnancy rumours to age controversy; 5 times \'NickYanka\' made headlines
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas: From pregnancy rumours to age controversy; 5 times 'NickYanka' made headlines
MOST LIKED: Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif\'s pic with AbRam Khan to Shehnaaz Gill\'s beauty look, here\'s a week recap
MOST LIKED: Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif's pic with AbRam Khan to Shehnaaz Gill's beauty look, here's a week recap
Aamir Khan\'s niece Zayn Marie Khan is a star in the making; Check out her STUNNING photos
Aamir Khan's niece Zayn Marie Khan is a star in the making; Check out her STUNNING photos
Nora Fatehi: 6 Style ideas to steal from the gorgeous actress for Ramadan
Nora Fatehi: 6 Style ideas to steal from the gorgeous actress for Ramadan
11 Times Deepika Padukone effortlessly pulled off the classic combination of black and white
11 Times Deepika Padukone effortlessly pulled off the classic combination of black and white
Allu Arjun\'s childhood photos prove he was the cutest kid in his family; Check out
Allu Arjun's childhood photos prove he was the cutest kid in his family; Check out

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement