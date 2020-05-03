/
Mindy Kaling's Never Have I Ever: 5 reasons why Maitreyi Ramakrishnan starrer show is relatable to millennials
Mindy Kaling's show Never Have I Ever is amongst the most popular shows online and is receiving a fantastic response from the audiences. Here's what makes the show super relatable for every millennial out there!
Reasons why Never Have I Ever is super relatable
Never Have I Ever helmed by Mindy Kaling is undoubtedly one of the most relatable shows online. The show revolves around the complicated life of an Indian-American millennial girl Devi. The role of Devi is essayed beautifully by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan who does complete justice to her role and makes it convincing. The show has received a fabulous response by the critics and audiences. Be it the thought of losing her virginity, relationships, complications with her best friends to being a different cultural girl growing up in America. Devi is always on the top of her academic game just like any other TamBrahm student. She goes through a later of ups and downs in her life and it ends up being messy for a while like any other teenager's life. While she is dealing with issues with her crush, she is also facing complications in her friendships. On the other hand, Devi goes back to a strong family at home that comprises of her mother and cousin Kamala. The show also portrays how Devi struggles in coping with her culture and traditions. Devi missing her father affects her personal life and is the underlying issues to her other problems. Apart from this, more reasons make the show extremely relatable for every millennial out there! Check them out.
A great support system of friends
Everyone makes the silliest to the biggest mistakes which hurt best friends. However, just like the show, our BFFs will always be the strength and support system we need in the hardest times leaving aside every complaint ever.
Speaking gibberish in front of our crush
Each one of us gets super nervous in front of our crushes, isn't it? Just like Devi starts speaking nervously and blurts out, "Later Skater" in front of Paxton!
Extreme temper issues
In teenage, almost every millennial deals with a short temper issue which often ends up hurting the dearest ones who matter the most.
The sadness dawns upon when our celebrity crush gets married
Remember when Nick Jonas married an Indian that's not Devi and she had her best friends Fabiola and Eleanor by her side!
Web shows are the go-to rescue for everything
Have you also ever watched an endless streak of a show for 16 hours like Kamala did on the show? Web shows and TV series are the ultimate go-to rescue plans to get rid of boredom, drown in our sorrows and also enjoy the laziest chilled out afternoons in our couches binge-watching endless episodes!
