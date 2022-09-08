Paras Kalnawat and his choreographer Shweta Sharda look stunning as they are decked up for the Retro Special episodes in the show. While Paras looks dapper in a blue shirt and black bottoms, Shweta surely looks beautiful in an all-white outfit.
Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh looks all set for his powerful performance along with his talented choreographer Vaishnavi Patil. Faisal looks smart in a black shirt and leather pants, whereas Vaishnavi is a true beauty in an all-red outfit.
Nia Sharma yet again nails her onscreen look just like she does it off-screen. Her choreographer Tarun Raj is also seen accompanying her, and both have opted for a similar look for the upcoming Retro Special episodes.
Ali Asgar is nailing his 'Dadi' look with a glamorous touch. The talented actor-comedian is leaving no stone unturned to impress fans with his dance along with choreographer Lipsa Acharya. Here Ali is seen decked up in dark pink blingy attire, whereas Lipsa looks beautiful in a light pink outfit.
Zorawar Kalra and his choreographer Suchitra Sawant are all set to set the stage on fire with their powerful performance. Here Zorawar sported a black and white outfit, and Suchitra also donned a pink and white outfit with a polka dots print.
