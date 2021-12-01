5 times Nia Sharma raised the temperature in ethnic wear

Nia Sharma is a name of fame in the television industry. She is highly appreciated for her acting chop. She has a spectacular fashion sense and loves to flaunt her different looks on social media. In the pictures, she has donned a pink lehenga with a silver shimmery top. She has paired the look with silver chunk jewelry.
Photo Credit : Nia Sharma instagram
One can’t take eyes off the black lehenga look sported by Nia Sharma. The top is glittery silver and the skirt is in a black and white tone with a waterfall design.
In the picture, Nia has donned a light blue lehenga with a full sleeve top. She was seen wearing mirror work jewels and a long braided ponytail.
In the picture, she has given the floral trend a twist with a floral embroidery top and multicolor skirt. Her makeup is light and curls hairs are perfecting suiting the looks.
In the picture, she has donned a gorgeous baby pink lehenga, with a dupatta. The blouse has black sequin work and she has sported beautiful pearl jewels.