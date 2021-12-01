5 times Nia Sharma raised the temperature in ethnic wear

Published on Dec 01, 2021 08:21 PM IST   |  5.4K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 5
    Nia pink lehanga

    Nia pink lehanga

    Nia Sharma is a name of fame in the television industry. She is highly appreciated for her acting chop. She has a spectacular fashion sense and loves to flaunt her different looks on social media. In the pictures, she has donned a pink lehenga with a silver shimmery top. She has paired the look with silver chunk jewelry.

    Photo Credit : Nia Sharma instagram

  • 2 / 5
    Nia black stylish lehanga

    Nia black stylish lehanga

    One can’t take eyes off the black lehenga look sported by Nia Sharma. The top is glittery silver and the skirt is in a black and white tone with a waterfall design.

    Photo Credit : Nia Sharma instagram

  • 3 / 5
    Nia blue lehanga

    Nia blue lehanga

    In the picture, Nia has donned a light blue lehenga with a full sleeve top. She was seen wearing mirror work jewels and a long braided ponytail.

    Photo Credit : Nia Sharma instagram

  • 4 / 5
    Nia floral lehanga

    Nia floral lehanga

    In the picture, she has given the floral trend a twist with a floral embroidery top and multicolor skirt. Her makeup is light and curls hairs are perfecting suiting the looks.

    Photo Credit : Nia Sharma instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 5
    Nia baby pink lehanga

    Nia baby pink lehanga

    In the picture, she has donned a gorgeous baby pink lehenga, with a dupatta. The blouse has black sequin work and she has sported beautiful pearl jewels.

    Photo Credit : Nia Sharma instagram