5 times Nia Sharma’s monochrome pictures created a buzz on social media

Updated on Feb 01, 2022
   
    Shimmer top

    Nia Sharma is one of the most popular and highly appreciated actors in the television industry. She has been part of numerous TV shows and music videos. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media, because of her fashionable looks and styling. Her fashion sense is unmatched in the industry and so are her pictures. Here is a string of her monochrome pictures that are unmissable. In the first picture, she has worn a shimmer top and back sunglasses.

    Photo Credit : Nia Sharma instagram

    white shirt

    In the picture, the actress looks absolutely gorgeous in a white shirt with opened collar and she has paired the look with a cross-chain. Her hair is in a messy bun, which suits her look.

    Photo Credit : Nia Sharma instagram

    Biker Jacket

    In the given picture, she is looking bold and confident as she donned a leather biker jacket and skirt. Her hair is in wavy curls and she accessorized the look with layer chains.

    Photo Credit : Nia Sharma instagram

    Tank top

    It is a close-up picture of the actress which focuses on her sharp features. She had worn black sunglasses and a tank top. Her hair is curled and looks beautiful on her.

    Photo Credit : Nia Sharma instagram

    Sunkissed

    In the picture, she is seen soaking in the warm sunlight as she stands on her balcony. She has sported a crop top and jeggings. The curls in her hair add to the beauty of the picture.

    Photo Credit : Nia Sharma instagram