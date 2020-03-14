/
PHOTOS: Nia Sharma's obsession with the black colour outfits knows no bounds; Check it out
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
4778 reads
Mumbai
Updated: March 14, 2020 05:02 pm
1 / 8
Nia Sharma's stunning looks in black outfits
Nia Sharma is one of the popular actresses of the Indian television industry. She is known for her talent, badass attitude and attractive personality. She has been a part of several shows including a web series in which her performance was highly praised by many. She has proved her acting prowess by taking up challenging roles in her career. The stunning diva is currently creating buzz due to Naagin 4. Her performance in the same is loved by her fans. The actress is frequently active on social media and keeps on sharing pictures and videos from the sets as well. Going by her social media posts, Nia has proved that she has an amazing sense of style. She grabs major attention because of her style statements. The actress' go-to-colour, most of the time has been black. And today, we have compiled a list of photos in which she is looking simply gorgeous in black outfits.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 8
Simple yet elegant
In this pic, Nia can be seen rocking a simple black full length dress.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 8
Selfie goals
Dressed in black shorts, top and over-sized black shirt, Nia looks stunning. We love how she rounded off her look with white knee-length boots.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 8
Stunner
Looking for some party outfit ideas? This is it!
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 8
Sunkissed
The diva certainly knows how to slay!
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 8
That look!
Nia is looking beautiful in a backless black jumpsuit which she paired with black boots.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 8
Simply beautiful
What do you think about this look? We think she nailed it!
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 8
Style goals
We can't take our eyes off her stylish look.
Photo Credit : Instagram
