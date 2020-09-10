ALL the times Nia Sharma made jaws drop with her stunning appearances in saree; PHOTOS

1 / 7

Nia Sharma shows how to stun in a saree

Nia Sharma is one of the popular actresses of the entertainment industry. The stunning actress often creates buzz due to her upcoming projects and social media posts. Nia made her TV debut playing Anu in Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha and later played Manvi Chaudhary in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Some of her other popular work includes Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin. The actress made her debut in the digital platform with Vikram Bhatt's web series Twisted and won hearts with her stellar performance in the same. Just a few days ago, she created buzz as she lifted the trophy of Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India, hosted by Rohit Shetty. Currently, she is creating a huge buzz as reportedly she has backed out from the Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 14. Apart from creating buzz due to upcoming projects and more, Nia also creates buzz due to her ravishing appearances. From rocking a casual look in the most stylish way to slaying in traditionals, Nia knows how to turn heads and give fashion goals. When it comes to slaying in a saree, she is one such celebrity who experiments and looks best in saree all the time. If you have been looking for inspiration, check out Nia's best saree looks.

Photo Credit : Instagram