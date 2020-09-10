Advertisement
ALL the times Nia Sharma made jaws drop with her stunning appearances in saree; PHOTOS

Nia Sharma is one stylish actress. She is one celebrity who experiments with fashion and looks best in saree all the time. If you have been looking for inspiration, check out Nia's best saree looks.
7386 reads Mumbai Updated: September 10, 2020 05:55 pm
  • 1 / 7
    Nia Sharma shows how to stun in a saree

    Nia Sharma is one of the popular actresses of the entertainment industry. The stunning actress often creates buzz due to her upcoming projects and social media posts. Nia made her TV debut playing Anu in Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha and later played Manvi Chaudhary in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Some of her other popular work includes Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin. The actress made her debut in the digital platform with Vikram Bhatt's web series Twisted and won hearts with her stellar performance in the same. Just a few days ago, she created buzz as she lifted the trophy of Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India, hosted by Rohit Shetty. Currently, she is creating a huge buzz as reportedly she has backed out from the Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 14. Apart from creating buzz due to upcoming projects and more, Nia also creates buzz due to her ravishing appearances. From rocking a casual look in the most stylish way to slaying in traditionals, Nia knows how to turn heads and give fashion goals. When it comes to slaying in a saree, she is one such celebrity who experiments and looks best in saree all the time. If you have been looking for inspiration, check out Nia's best saree looks.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Lady in black

    She looks absolutely fabulous in a black saree.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Gorgeous

    Nia looks ravishing in this white floral saree. Her makeup is absolutely on point. Hair tied in a bun, Nia looks gorgeous.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Red alert

    She can be seen wearing a bright red saree teamed up with a matching embellished blouse and a pair of golden earrings.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    Stunner

    This look is one of our favourites.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    Elegance personified

    She definitely knows how to slay. Dressed in a sheer saree with a sleeveless blouse, Nia shows how to stun.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Saree look on point

    This look of the actress will make you fall in love with her.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

