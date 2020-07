1 / 6

Have a look at Nia Sharma's pictures from childhood

Nia Sharma has successfully carved a niche for herself and become a household name. She debuted into television series by playing Anu in Star Plus's Kaali- Ek Agnipariksha but became known for her role of Manvi Chaudhary in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Nia Sharma was ranked No. 3 in 2016 and No. 2 in 2017 in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women List by British-based Eastern Eye newspaper. Undoubtedly, her Instagram account speaks volumes about her flamboyance as each of her social media posts is a treat for the fans. Interestingly, the Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actress has come a long way in her career. Currently, Nia is seen playing the lead role of Brinda in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel. Additionally, the show is one of the top shows on BARC chart and is also doing good on online TRP chart since its inception in December last year. Besides, there was a new inclusion to the cast of Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel by former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai who entered the show to play the role of Nayantara that was previously played by Jasmin Bhasin. Check out Nia Sharma's childhood photos.

Photo Credit : Instagram