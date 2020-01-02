/
Naagin 4 actress Nia Sharma's perfectly toned body in THESE bikini photos will make you go green with envy
Published: January 2, 2020 05:29 pm
1 / 10
Nia's bikini snaps
Nia Sharma who is currently a part of Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 4 is known for her impeccable sense of style, acting skills, and badass attitude. The stunning actress is also known for speaking her mind and doing what she loves despite getting trolled or judged for it. She has successfully carved a niche for herself in the TV industry. Apart from Naagin 4, Nia has been a part of multiple shows since she made her TV debut. She has done shows including Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jamai Raja. Nia certainly knows how to steal the limelight. Speaking about her presence on social media, Sharma's Instagram feed is full of her selfies, mesmerising vacay pictures including bikini snaps. The actress never shies away from flaunting her svelte figure by sharing her sexy bikini pictures. You'd certainly agree that she has an envious figure. She is one of the fittest actresses in the TV industry and is also considered to be a fitness idol by many. As she continues to impress us with her acting chops in Naagin 4, check out some of her bikini photos.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 10
Smoking hot!
The gorgeous actress is looking smoking hot in a red bikini.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 10
Goals
Nia Sharma's physique is goals.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 10
Beach day
The diva is looking drop dead gorgeous in a pink bikini.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 10
Lady in black
We are absolutely in love with this snap.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 10
Beautifully clicked
Nia captioned this snap as, "Young, Dumb and Broke."
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 10
Finding peace within
Nia donned a white bikini during one of her vacay and shared this snap of her on Instagram.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 10
Killer body
The actress works out hard to maintain her body.
Photo Credit : Instagram
9 / 10
Super gorgeous
Nia is looking super gorgeous in this picture.
Photo Credit : Instagram
10 / 10
Selfie on point
Nia always creates buzz with all her vacay snaps.
Photo Credit : Instagram
