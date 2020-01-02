Home
Naagin 4 actress Nia Sharma's perfectly toned body in THESE bikini photos will make you go green with envy

Nia Sharma who is currently a part of Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 4 is known for her impeccable sense of style, acting skills and badass attitude. As she continues to impress us with her performance in Naagin 4, check out her bikini photos.
  • 1 / 10
    Nia's bikini snaps

    Nia's bikini snaps

    Nia Sharma who is currently a part of Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 4 is known for her impeccable sense of style, acting skills, and badass attitude. The stunning actress is also known for speaking her mind and doing what she loves despite getting trolled or judged for it. She has successfully carved a niche for herself in the TV industry. Apart from Naagin 4, Nia has been a part of multiple shows since she made her TV debut. She has done shows including Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jamai Raja. Nia certainly knows how to steal the limelight. Speaking about her presence on social media, Sharma's Instagram feed is full of her selfies, mesmerising vacay pictures including bikini snaps. The actress never shies away from flaunting her svelte figure by sharing her sexy bikini pictures. You'd certainly agree that she has an envious figure. She is one of the fittest actresses in the TV industry and is also considered to be a fitness idol by many. As she continues to impress us with her acting chops in Naagin 4, check out some of her bikini photos.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Smoking hot!

    Smoking hot!

    The gorgeous actress is looking smoking hot in a red bikini.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Goals

    Goals

    Nia Sharma's physique is goals.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Beach day

    Beach day

    The diva is looking drop dead gorgeous in a pink bikini.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Lady in black

    Lady in black

    We are absolutely in love with this snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    Beautifully clicked

    Beautifully clicked

    Nia captioned this snap as, "Young, Dumb and Broke."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Finding peace within

    Finding peace within

    Nia donned a white bikini during one of her vacay and shared this snap of her on Instagram.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Killer body

    Killer body

    The actress works out hard to maintain her body.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Super gorgeous

    Super gorgeous

    Nia is looking super gorgeous in this picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Selfie on point

    Selfie on point

    Nia always creates buzz with all her vacay snaps.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

