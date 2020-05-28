Naagin 4 star Nia Sharma's bombshell red outfits which made our hearts skip a beat; Check PHOTOS

1 / 11

Nia Sharma's red outfits

Nia Sharma has won our hearts with her performance in Naagin 4. After being part of Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural thriller Naagin, she definitely is enjoying the success she has gained from the show. Having already appeared in many TV series, Nia is a household name due to her career successful reputation as an actress in several TV shows. From Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai where she played the role of Manvi, she won hearts as the parallel lead of the show and her chemistry with Kushal Tandon was another plus point in the serial. Post that she bagged the lead role in Jamai Raja opposite Ravi Dubey. Back in 2010, Nia Sharma made her TV debut as Anu in Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha followed by Nisha Mehta in Behenein. Nia's impeccable talent has made her one of the top TV stars in the country. She used to look up to TV Stars Drashti Dhami, Sanaya Irani and Barun Sobti due to their massive fan following in the past. Nia is also famous for her unconventional style and beauty looks. Being an avid social media user she loves giving her fans update about her professional and private life every now and then. Being one of the most stylish TV actress in the country, she never fails to surprise us. Today we have some amazing red outfits donned by Nia. Check them out.

Photo Credit : Instagram