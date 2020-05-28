Advertisement
Naagin 4 star Nia Sharma's bombshell red outfits which made our hearts skip a beat; Check PHOTOS

Nia Sharma's talent as an actress has always surprised her! Her style statements have done the same time and again. Today we have these red outfits donned by the TV actress. Have a look.
5792 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 11
    Nia Sharma's red outfits

    Nia Sharma's red outfits

    Nia Sharma has won our hearts with her performance in Naagin 4. After being part of Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural thriller Naagin, she definitely is enjoying the success she has gained from the show. Having already appeared in many TV series, Nia is a household name due to her career successful reputation as an actress in several TV shows. From Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai where she played the role of Manvi, she won hearts as the parallel lead of the show and her chemistry with Kushal Tandon was another plus point in the serial. Post that she bagged the lead role in Jamai Raja opposite Ravi Dubey. Back in 2010, Nia Sharma made her TV debut as Anu in Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha followed by Nisha Mehta in Behenein. Nia's impeccable talent has made her one of the top TV stars in the country. She used to look up to TV Stars Drashti Dhami, Sanaya Irani and Barun Sobti due to their massive fan following in the past. Nia is also famous for her unconventional style and beauty looks. Being an avid social media user she loves giving her fans update about her professional and private life every now and then. Being one of the most stylish TV actress in the country, she never fails to surprise us. Today we have some amazing red outfits donned by Nia. Check them out.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    When she donned a Swiss sweater

    When she donned a Swiss sweater

    Nia sported a logo sweater in red over red pants for her vacation look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    Made our jaws drop in red saree

    Made our jaws drop in red saree

    What a stunner! Nia teamed her spaghetti blouse with a sheer saree.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    Co ord set in red

    Co ord set in red

    Can it get any gorgeous than this two piece co ord set ?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    Kissing the sun with this vacay look

    Kissing the sun with this vacay look

    Nia in a red bikini for her pool session.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 11
    Another experimental co ord set

    Another experimental co ord set

    Nia Sharma in a red co ord set with a sporty twist.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    Always a fan of the camera

    Always a fan of the camera

    We love her desi looks but this one is surely a winner!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    Princess diaries

    Princess diaries

    Princess feels with this red off shoulder midi dress

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    With Mommy dearest

    With Mommy dearest

    With her mum in a sweetheart neck dress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    Red pantsuit

    Red pantsuit

    Boss mode on with this all red look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    Hand in hand with love

    Hand in hand with love

    Twinning with her mom in a red corset tube top.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

